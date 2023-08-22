The Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit made an arrest last Thursday of a Carrollton man after finding numerous drugs including fentanyl.
On Aug. 17, 2023, Andre Barnes, 39, of Carrollton, was arrested following a lengthy narcotics distribution investigation.
According to the press release from the Carrollton Police Department, the ACE unit conducted a traffic stop and also conducted a search warrant on Foster Street. The two incidents led to the arrest of Barnes as well as the seizure of many illegal drugs.
The drugs that were seized include approximately an ounce of fentanyl, over three ounces of methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy pills), crack cocaine, Alprazolam pills, and a firearm.
Barnes was arrested and charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, and Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
Barnes was transported to the Carroll County Jail where he still is after having his bond denied. The ACE unit that conducted the investigation and made the arrest is made up of the Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the University of West Georgia Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.