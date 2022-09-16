After receiving complaints involving “possible drug trafficking, possible animal abuse and possible elder abuse”, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit responded to 123 Austin Avenue on Sept. 12, 2022, per a Carrollton Police Department press release.
According to the press release, when investigators arrived, it was “apparent” that several individuals were living or “squatting” in the “bug infested home” where drug activity was allegedly taking place.
After a consent search of the residence, Lisa Dobbs Phillips, of Carrollton was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin. She was released from the Carroll County Jail on a $1,000 bond three days after her arrest.
A preliminary test of the suspected heroin revealed that the substance was also positive for fentanyl, per the release. The drugs will be officially tested at the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab located in Atlanta.
Adult Protective Services was also called to investigate the living conditions of an elderly female who lives in the home, per the release.
The ACE Unit services Carroll County while assisting surrounding jurisdictions. The unit is a collaborative effort between Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of West Georgia Police Department.
Carrollton Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM (facebook.com/carrolltonpd), their website at carrolltonpd.com, or by calling 770-834-4451. All tipsters may remain anonymous.
