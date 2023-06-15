The Carrollton Police Department issued a press release regarding two arrests that were made by the Aggressive Crime Enforcement (ACE) Unit who executed a search warrant off of North Aycock Street in Carrollton. The warrant also led to the seizure of illegal drugs with an estimated street value of $10,000.
According to the press release from the Carrollton Police Department, Mardricus Johnson 32, of Carrollton and Makia Boyd, 27, of Carrollton were arrested during the execution of the warrant and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Additionally Johnson was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
