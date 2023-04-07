Another drug dealer in Carroll County was arrested recently after authorities found large quantities of drugs, money as well as a gun.
The Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit (ACE) arrested Chase Mashburn, 29, earlier this month while serving a search warrant. The ACE unit is made up of a combined unit of officers and investigators from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Police Department and University of West Georgia Police Department.
According to the press release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, after a thorough drug investigation, the ACE unit executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Onyx Court in Carrollton. Mashburn was found to be in possession of trafficking amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine, prescription pills, a handgun, and an amount of U.S. currency.
The ACE unit arrested Mashburn and charged him with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm During Certain Crimes, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone), and Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Diazepam).
