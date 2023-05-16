An Atlanta native, who has been working out of his Carrollton residence, is in jail after being caught with a trafficking amount of various drugs.
The Carroll County Aggressive Crime Enforcement (ACE) Unit arrested Adrian Walker, of Atlanta, Georgia, on April 28, 2023 for trafficking and possession with intent.
According to the press release from Carroll County, the ACE unit, which is made up of multiple agencies throughout Carroll County, received a tip that Walker was allegedly selling drugs from his residence in Carrollton. The ACE unit was able to use the information received to secure and execute a search warrant on Walker’s residence.
Upon completing the search warrant, the ACE unit seized 1.75 pounds of marijuana, approximately four ounces of meth, THC Wax, a schedule one substance, cocaine, and THC pens. Walker was charged with trafficking meth, possession with intent marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of a schedule one substance. Walker also had an outstanding probation warrant.
The press release also added the importance of the community providing tips regarding potential crimes because they, “can yield results and get dangerous drugs off the streets and hold those accountable for distributing them throughout our community."
Walker's bond was denied, and he currently remains behind bars in the Carroll County Jail.
