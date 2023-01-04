The Aggressive Crime Enforcement (ACE) Unit assisted  Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in an investigation that resulted in the arrest of three individuals for possession of a machine gun among other charges.

During the investigation it was discovered that a group of individuals, identified as 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy, 19, of Villa Rica, Tyrecus Caldwell, 22, of Carrollton and Tyanna Dobbs, 22, of Carrollton in possession of multiple Glock switches, which can make a gun fully automatic, a machine gun, and multiple other illegal and stolen items.

