Being without a vehicle obviously makes it difficult for residents to get to their nearest grocery store.
This is especially true if they live within a food desert — an area where access to quality food is a problem, due to costs, food options, and especially distances. Much of Carroll County is considered to be a food desert, and the county covers 500 square miles.
Carroll Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan told the Times-Georgian that while there is a standard definition to a food desert, other factors exist that can determine where those deserts may be.
“Just because an area is more than a half-mile to one mile away from a supermarket in an urban area or approximately 10-plus miles away in a rural area from a supermarket, does not designate it a food desert,” she said by email. “You have to look at other factors beyond location, such as low-income status and access to a vehicle.”
There are 119,702 registered vehicles in Carroll County, according to the state Department of Revenue. This, however, does not mean that everyone has access to a vehicle. Some may be too young to drive, others may be disabled or elderly or any number of other reasons. It is difficult to pinpoint how many residents have access to vehicles.
However, residents who do not have access to transportation have a few other options to get to the nearest grocery store.
For example, they can share a ride to their nearest grocery store using the transit systems in Douglas and Carroll counties, or by using ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft.
Alternatively, shopping for groceries online is made easier with apps such as Instacart or ordering meal kits through programs such as Hello Fresh. But these options can be pricey and impractical for some.
The USDA’s Food Access Research Atlas shows where the food deserts are in Carroll County. Most residents are between one mile from their nearest grocery store in urban areas of the county and 10 miles in rural regions. Residents in the western part of the county are in the low-income range.
In Haralson County, there are residents living south of Buchanan who deal with both low income and little access to food, even if they have access to a vehicle.
Meanwhile, there are some Haralson residents in census tracts to the west of the city that have low vehicle access. That means there are more than 100 households in these areas that are more than a half-mile from their nearest supermarket and do not have vehicles.
Two years ago, Carroll County commissioners introduced the Carroll Connection countywide transit system in June 2018 to provide transportation to those in need.
The fleet of vans offers rides at a low cost for any outing, such as medical appointments, errands to the bank, shopping, and more. A one-way trip costs $3 and a round trip doubles that cost to $6.
Residents who use the Carroll Connection service to go grocery shopping are limited by how much they can bring on any of the vans, according to the system’s brochure. The groceries must also be stowed under the seats or in the back of the vehicle to avoid any unsafe hazardous entering or exiting by others, and the aisle must always be clear.
“Riders are only allowed to transport packages they are able to carry themselves,” the Frequently Asked Questions section of the brochure said. “Drivers are not required to assist with packages.”
In January 2019, a focus group of 17 individuals met with Tanner Health System officials to do a health assessment of Carroll County. Among the topics discussed was transportation, which members said is lacking for those who are either living in poverty, disabled or elderly, according to the hospital’s 2019 Community Health Assessment report.
“Transportation that is convenient and low cost was identified as a concern,” the report said. “It was recognized that Carroll Connection was established for local transportation, but the small fee may be too high for some residents, appointments filled up rapidly, and the operating hours were not ideal, especially for individuals who start work or school early or finish very late.”
Douglas County also has a transit system called Connect Douglas, which is the public transportation and mobility services division of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. With this service, the standard one-way fare is $2.50, but residents have other options for buying trips on the buses. A 10-trip pass is $25, and a 31-day unlimited pass is $75.
If a resident were to buy an unlimited pass to ride on the Connect Douglas buses every month, the cost would be $900 annually.
Residents can also use rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft to get to their local grocery store. The fees for these services depend on a variety of factors, including the base fare, the cost per minute a person is in the vehicle, the cost per mile, and a booking fee.
These prices also vary from city to city, the type of vehicle the resident chooses to ride in, the amount of traffic, and the time of day. Because of these variables, it is difficult to determine which ride-hailing app is cheaper for residents to use.
But residents who do not have access to transportation and do not want to pay to share a ride through Uber or Lyft can order their groceries online instead.
In Carroll County, the way people bought their groceries changed dramatically during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Richards College of Business Economics Chair Dr. Joey Smith said in October. This has signaled a growing trend of people ordering food online instead of driving to their nearest grocery store.
Sales increased 110% during these months with people using online grocery ordering apps such as Instacart, according to the Richards College of Business’ 2020 Economic Forecast Report, which was presented by Smith in October.
For some shoppers, the report said this shift may only be temporary. But for other segments of the population, including those who are considered “vulnerable” to the coronavirus, shopping online more may represent “longer-term shifts in consumer behavior.”
Other non-store retailers and direct-to-home delivery marketplaces such as Amazon experienced sales that were up 13.8% during the first quarter of 2020. There was a 21.6% increase in online sales between April 2019 and two months ago.
Based on this data, economists at the University of West Georgia suggested that the increase is a “strong indication” the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up a shift from traditional brick-and-mortar stores toward e-commerce.
“At the very least, these shifts in behavior for some shoppers may linger until more effective treatments and/or a vaccine for COVID-19 is identified becomes widely available and confidence in being able to return safely to stores is restored,” the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.