Academy Sports + Outdoors in Douglasville partnered with Clark Atlanta University to spread some holiday cheer Dec. 1 by donating $1,000 worth of fun sports and outdoors equipment to Cameshia Garrick, an avid Clark Atlanta University Athletics fan.
Garrick is awaiting a kidney transplant following complications with the birth of her first child. The donation included fun sports and outdoors gifts on the Garrick family wish list.
Academy Sports + Outdoors is the Official Sporting Goods and Outdoor Retailer of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). The partnership between Academy Sports + Outdoors and the SIAC focuses on establishing meaningful community initiatives within the SIAC footprint. Specifically, these initiatives will look to activate and amplify grassroots efforts, such as youth outreach and mentoring programs, that is inclusive of students-athletes and administrators from across the conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.