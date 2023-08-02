If the highways and byways throughout the west Georgia are beginning to look a little busier during the early morning and mid-afternoon hours, there is a good reason.
Ranging in age from kindergartners to high school seniors, nearly 30,000 kids throughout the west Georgia area in Carroll, Haralson, and Heard counties will be on the roads headed to their schools via buses, carpools, and other modes of transportation.
While the Bremen City Schools and Haralson County Schools took the early lead when they opened classrooms Wednesday, students in Heard County return today, and Carroll County Schools begin the new school year on Friday.
Students who attend Oak Mountain Academy and the Carrollton City Schools will have a few more days to load up with school supplies as those schools
don’t ring their school bells until Aug. 11 and 14, respectively.
The following is a snapshot listing of startback dates, anticipated student enrollment, teaching faculty, and new positions for each school district based on information provided to the Times-Georgian on Wednesday.
Student enrollment and teaching faculty numbers are estimated as of Aug. 1.
BREMEN CITY SCHOOLS
First Day of School: Wednesday, August 2
New Principals: Katie Derringer, Assistant Principal at Bremen Academy/Bremen Middle School
CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS
First Day of School: Wednesday, August 2
System Enrollment: 16,000+
New Principals: Ashley McGill (Providence Elementary), Troyann Parham (Sand Hill Elementary), David Jaye (Sharp Creek Elementary), Scott Long (Bay Springs Middle), David Rooks (Mount Zion Middle), Connie Cook (Mount Zion High), Seth Roers (Temple High), and Dr. Mike Bedosky (Villa Rica High).
CARROLLTON CITY SCHOOLS
First Day of School: Aug. 14 / 5,552
New Principals: Tabitha Walker (CUES) and Eric Simmons (CMS)
HARALSON COUNTY SCHOOLS
First Day of School: Aug. 2
New Principals: none this year
HEARD COUNTY SCHOOLS
First Day of School: Aug. 3
OAK MOUNTAIN ACADEMY
First Day of School: Aug. 11
