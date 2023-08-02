Back to School is on!

School bells will be ringing Friday morning in Carroll County Schools when the 2023-24 school year officially begins. Whitesburg Elementary School’s Cali Hess (left) will be ready as she picked up a backpack, school supplies, and a few clothing items at the school’s “Back to School Giveaway” held Saturday at which students could pick up free school supplies and also clothing items that had been donated. Also pictured is first grader Reni Hess. The event was sponsored by Citizens of Georgia Power, True Grit Nutrition of Whitesburg and The Whorton Agency, Inc. in Carrollton.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

If the highways and byways throughout the west Georgia are beginning to look a little busier during the early morning and mid-afternoon hours, there is a good reason.

Ranging in age from kindergartners to high school seniors, nearly 30,000 kids throughout the west Georgia area in Carroll, Haralson, and Heard counties will be on the roads headed to their schools via buses, carpools, and other modes of transportation.