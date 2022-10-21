Ernest Hemingway said, “There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed.” I’m back to bleeding on this page again, and you can applaud or boo. Both are welcome.

My opinions and musings laid fallow while I shared a short story that appeared in another part of the paper. The tale about my grandchildren’s first trip to the fair showed a different, dare I hope gentler, side of me that fit well in the glove of the Southern Spice section.

Trending Videos