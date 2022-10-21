Ernest Hemingway said, “There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed.” I’m back to bleeding on this page again, and you can applaud or boo. Both are welcome.
My opinions and musings laid fallow while I shared a short story that appeared in another part of the paper. The tale about my grandchildren’s first trip to the fair showed a different, dare I hope gentler, side of me that fit well in the glove of the Southern Spice section.
I was happy and wary about sharing the first story I wrote. Happy because writers want our words read. Wary because eleven years ago I was untrained and unpracticed in the art of story-telling. I’d liken my style to a folk artist, with the result more like a Grandma Moses painting than a Mona Lisa.
I used a broken computer. I always wanted to write and had just moved to Carrollton. My daughter Sommer sent me the barely-alive laptop she used in law school with the message, “Write.” The sound and right/left function keys were broken and the period key was missing. When I reached the end of a sentence, I had to press a rubber dot where the period used to be. The dot kept falling on the shag carpet, but I laughed while I hunted for it.
Those obstacles didn’t stop me from writing six thousand words about what could’ve been described in a paragraph. But I captured details like a reporter who’d been assigned to cover the carnival.
My grandchildren Caleb, 17 and Cassidy, 15 enjoyed reading about their younger selves. Especially Cassidy. She was 10 when she asked me if anyone read my column. Her question will live forever and is good for a laugh from fellow Writers Guild member Eleanor Hoomes who reminds Cassidy that she doubted my column had any readers. Cassidy wasn’t even impressed when she read responses to her question from readers. She protested, “But you don’t have followers.”
Today, those grands are driving and have teen-age jobs. Their sister Caylie, 13, was missing from my story because she was only two, not old enough to go to the fair. She also has stories. Her brother and sister called her the runt of the family because she was the youngest and shortest. Now she’s 5‘8” and plays volleyball on a Park and Rec team.
I coach Caylie that it’s not about winning when you start playing—just learn the rules, practice the skills and have fun. That’s what made her aunt Sommer a high school state champion volleyball player. Caylie has great form, can dig out a ball, and revives fun memories from her aunt’s glory days.
Although I write about politics and culture, I loved separating my story into episodes and teasing the next installment. Years of auditing creative writing and poetry classes at UWG learned me a few things.
My break from researching and writing new columns for almost two months came with downsides and upsides. The change of pace my brain enjoyed was akin to being deprived of oxygen, but I found ways to fill my time.
I still watched the news daily, still shouted at the idiocy of my fellow man. Politicians and would-be politicians still made my blood boil. I followed the immigration stunts pulled by governors Abbott and DeSantis. One way to call attention to a complicated problem is to turn it into theater, using refugees as props. That solidified the standing of DeSantis as being to the right of Attila the Hun.
I saw extreme weather demonstrate Mother Nature’s unending unhappiness. I found joy watching pop star Lizzo, a classically trained flutist, play the crystal flute gifted to President James Madison in 1813. The opportunity came via the Library of Congress, which houses the precious instrument and agreed to let Lizzo play it during a performance. Her excitement and sense of awe were infectious, and the audience’s wild reaction to the historic moment might inspire people to learn more about history or visit the Library of Congress.
And I learned that it’s possible to change the status of documents with your mind. Note to the IRS: I’m not late filing my taxes—I changed the date that you received my1040 form to April 15 just by thinking about it. You know, like how someone de-classified top secret documents. Easy peasy and no pesky paperwork. Protocol smotocol when you have mighty powers.
I stepped away from politics in time to catch my breath before midterm elections. I fortified myself to mentally prepare for the outcome America gets. I wondered if the losers will accept the results.
I feel renewed but missed sharing opinions with you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.