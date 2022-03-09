I want to address a couple of issues about our Tax Allocation District that you’ve been hearing all of us talk about for the past few months. There have been some comments that we’ve heard, both inside and outside the city, there are some misconceptions about this project, and I want to try to address some of those.
One thing that I think has confused some people is the idea that the TAD and the Fuqua development are all one big project that we want the county and the county school board to help us pay for. That is not what we’re asking the county or the school board to help us do. Not at all.
We’re trying to build a road that would connect downtown to the east side of the city; it includes a designated golf cart path on one side and a designated walking path on the other side. We need that road in part to help ease some of the traffic problems we have, but also to improve quality of life --because it will include a new 60,000 square-foot grocery store and 80,000 to 100,000 square feet of new retail space, all while uniting two parts of our community. The strategy that we feel would make this possible would be a Tax Allocation District.
TADs are very powerful tools that cities can use to grow responsibly. TADs generate new property tax revenue, and they can, as in this case, also create new sales tax revenue. And they do that without costing any government directly from their general funds. Instead, they use only the increased property tax revenue to repay the bonds for the amount of time it takes to pay off the bonds. We are very grateful that voters gave us this authority because no TAD has ever failed in this state.
To connect downtown to Mirror Lake, a road would have to be built through an area of difficult terrain and with no city infrastructure. But by designating the target area as a TAD, we can invite developers whose development will help us pay for it. Not the city, not the county, not the school board.
Quite frankly, for a long time it seemed that this road, the Eastside Connector, could not be built because plans submitted by potential developers would not generate enough revenue. However, last fall, something unexpected happened. Jeff Fuqua, one of the most successful developers in the Southeast, chose Villa Rica as the site for a new development. One with a new grocery store, several restaurants, shop. and apartments and townhomes. And he wanted to build it in the TAD location that we had already designated.
By partnering with us, we could use the TAD to help with the cost of the Connector and the needed infrastructure.
So, how does this work? We will issue bonds to a developer to pay for the construction of the road. Fuqua will build the stores and shops that will start generating sales tax as soon as they open. That sales tax revenue will immediately go to Villa Rica, to Carroll County, and to the county school board. Shortly after, when the development is finished, and the property is reassessed, the higher tax digest will produce more property taxes. Again, those taxes only come from inside the TAD. When the new ad valorem pays off the bonds, the TAD ends, and all authorities go to full revenue.
What we are asking the county and school board to do — the only thing — is to hold off collecting their share of the new property taxes until the bonds are paid. And based on the numbers that Mr. Fuqua has given us, this won’t be anywhere near the 20-plus year timeframe you may have heard. Think 10 years, or less. Just like any kind of debt, the time needed depends on the amount that is borrowed. But one thing is certain: when the bonds are repaid, the TAD ends and the taxing authorities will begin to realize the full tax revenue from the project.
The city, county, and school board will not be on the hook for anything. They will still get the same property taxes they are receiving now, based on the current value of the property. But they will also get sales tax revenue. Mr. Fuqua, who knows the value of the properties he develops, says that VR, the school system, and county will split about $830,000 a year in sales tax revenue as soon as those stores open. And once the bond is paid off, we will all share nearly $2 million a year in new property taxes.
We know this new development will impact the county government and the school board. But we feel the costs of added services will be more than compensated by the sales taxes that could start coming our way by November 2023. That money can pay for fire trucks, fire fighters, sheriff’s deputies — any of the services the county provides us.
We know that our school cluster is at capacity. The TAD gives us the power to control the kind of development that goes on within the TAD. Mr. Fuqua’s project is projected to only add a minimal number of school children to the VR cluster, and his development will generate the tax revenue the school board needs to take care of those students.
The power of the TAD is the leverage it gives us with other developers.
Someone has said the project will just create a “sprawling urbanization.” Nobody wants that and that is not what is contemplated here. The entire TAD area is undeveloped land that is already in the Villa Rica corporate limits. Because we will have leverage with the developers that follow Mr. Fuqua, we can limit their projects to retail, or homes aimed at the 55-plus market, or to young couples without school-age kids — or whatever type of development is best for us and our partners.
Other communities have faced sprawl because they had to allow development to take place organically. But that won’t happen here because of the power of the TAD. If the school board and county will agree to postpone their collection of the additional ad valorem for a few years, we can help them manage the growth that is inevitable here in Villa Rica and the part of the county all along Interstate 20. And this project has the added benefit of providing them with millions in significant tax revenue that they might never otherwise collect.
We know there is a lot of concern about this plan, and a lot of questions. We’re here to answer them. We hope that in the meantime people will listen to us and not mischaracterize what we are doing. We are citizens of Carroll County; we are tax payers to the city, the county, and the school system, we are not strangers. We are friends. We are asking everyone to come with us on this plan because we know we all will be better for it.
