Carrollton junior Luke Able hit a Carrollton High School postseason record seven under par in round one of the 7A state golf championships, placing him in the lead going into the second day of competition.
However, the second round did not go as well for Able, as he hit four over par, placing him tied with Milton's Mason Fundingsland for second place as the event concluded.
North Gwinnett's Rohan Gopaldas finished as the low medalist, shooting a two-round total 136 compared to Able's 141.
In Able's school-record-breaking effort on Monday, he did not hit a single bogey all day. Through the front nine holes, he moved to two under after hitting birdies on holes six and seven.
On the back nine, Able found a groove, starting with an eagle on hole eleven (a 513-yard par five) and followed that with birdies on holes 12, 14 and 16, giving him a 65 for seven under par.
But the ball did not fall quite the same on day two. On the front nine, Able settled for bogeys on holes two and eight with a double bogey on six, but he made a bit of ground up with an eagle on hole seven.
The back nine started with a double bogey on hole 10, followed by birdies on eleven and 14 and bogeys on 13 and 18, making it a round-two 76.
Carrollton's boys team, made up of Able, Edward Fleck, Tristan Morin, Christopher Watts, Andrew Ritz and Jac Glisson, finished in ninth place overall out of 12 teams with a combined 608. The Trojans were 38 combined strokes off first place, the spot taken by the Milton Eagles.
This season, Fleck set a Carrollton freshman scoring record with an average of 77.94, and Able broke the single-season school record with a 73.33 average.
In the individual standings at state, Fleck was tied for 37th with a 152, Morin was tied for 42nd with a 155, Watts was 56th with a 161, Ritz was tied for 62nd with a 166, and Glisson was tied for 72nd at 173.
On the girls side of play, the second round of 7A competition was canceled altogether due to weather in the area of Sunset Country Club in Moultrie, Ga.
After the first and only round of play, Carrollton's girls team of Adeline Laney, Mady Simpson, Marissa Johnson, Margaret Emma Whitfield and AnaBelle Morin finished in fifth place out of 12 teams, shooting a combined 258.
Laney paced the Lady Trojans' effort with a 76 for eighth place individually. She was followed by Simpson in 24th at 87, Johnson in 33rd at 95, Whitfield in 36th at 99 and Morin in 39th at 101.
Lambert High School's Athena Yoo was the low medalist for the event, shooting a 71, and Lambert also took home the team title with a combined score of 220.
