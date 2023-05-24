Able ends as state runner up following tough second round

Carrollton High School junior Luke Able ended as the 7A state runner up after shooting a postseason school record 65 in round one and a 76 in round two. Able broke the school's single-season scoring record with a 73.33 average.

 File Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Carrollton junior Luke Able hit a Carrollton High School postseason record seven under par in round one of the 7A state golf championships, placing him in the lead going into the second day of competition.

However, the second round did not go as well for Able, as he hit four over par, placing him tied with Milton's Mason Fundingsland for second place as the event concluded.

