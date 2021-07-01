A 22-year-old Alabama man has been indicted on 16 counts stemming from an April 12 attack on Carroll County law enforcement officers.
Aaron Jajuan Shelton, of Center Point, Alabama, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on charges that include six counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. Lawmen have said that Shelton accompanied his cousin on a shooting spree that ended when the cousin, Pier Alexander Shelton, was killed by a Carroll County deputy.
Three law officers were injured in the incident, which involved an early morning chase with two men who had allegedly fired upon a Georgia State Patrol trooper with an AK-47 rifle. Carrollton Police Sgt. Rob Holloway is still hospitalized from injuries he received, while Villa Rica policeman Chase Gordy and Carroll County deputy Jay Repetto have since been released.
The indictment accuses Aaron Shelton of three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, six counts of assaulting an officer, three counts of aggravated battery, and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The indictment identifies Shelton as the driver of a Nissan that was stopped by a state patrol trooper at about 3:30 a.m. after the trooper, Zack Pruitt, clocked the vehicle traveling at 111 mph.
As Pruitt approached the vehicle, the car pulled away and Pruitt gave chase. As he did so, police have said, someone in the car fired upon him with a high-powered weapon, disabling his patrol car.
Shortly afterward, a network of cameras on Adamson Square in Carrollton alerted Carrollton Police that the Nissan was in the city. Police officers, joined by Carroll County deputies, took up the pursuit, which headed north along Highway 61.
Holloway was wounded in the head as he was pursuing the vehicle, causing him to lose control of his vehicle, which crashed into a utility pole.
Another Carrollton officer, Richard Cheatwood, was also fired upon during the chase when he attempted to get the fleeing car to pull over, the indictment says.
Near the intersection of Whitworth Road, police said the driver of the Nissan apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The two people inside fled into the darkness, and law officers began to seal off the area to launch a manhunt.
It was at that time that Villa Rica officer Gordy was attacked and shot as he stood outside his parked patrol car. Two Carroll County deputies, Jamison Troutt and Jay Repetto, who had stationed themselves on Highway 61 to block traffic, heard the gunfire.
When they went to the scene, dramatic dashcam video shows Pier Shelton stepping from the bright lights of Gordy’s patrol car to ambush the deputies.
Pier Shelton, holding an AK-47, is seen firing at the deputies’ car. The video next records several gunshots as both Troutt and Repetto return fire. The gunman retreats in front of the deputies’ car, crouching as he goes. Shortly afterward, he died at the scene.
Repetto was wounded in the arm during the fusillade, while Troutt was showered with broken glass.
After Pier Shelton was killed, law officers were uncertain where the driver of the car was, or whether he was armed. Despite the danger that they might also be attacked, several officers and emergency medical personnel assembled a rescue team to go to Whitworth Road and retrieve Gordy.
The indictment charges Aaron Shelton with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, noting that he had been convicted in January 2019 of attempted murder in Jefferson County, Alabama.
Shelton remains incarcerated at the Carroll County Jail. No trial date has yet been set in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.