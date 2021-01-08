Aaron Cook

Aaron Q. Cook, 90, of Carrollton, passed away on Jan. 07, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 28, 1930, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late W.O. Cook and Myrtie Jones Cook.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and worked for more than 40 years in construction. He was over 60 year master mason, Goshen #71.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Driver Cook; his wife, Rudene Gray Walls Cook; and stepdaughter, Nadine Mashburn.
He is survived by his children, Susan Mashburn, Debra and Wendell North, and Jan Bone, all of Carrollton; stepchildren, Tony and Beth Walls, of Carrollton, David and Lynn Walls, of Franklin, and Dale and Kathy Walls, of Carrollton; sisters, Telva Cook Wood, Monzelle Cook Cooper, and Rachel and Dillard Noles Laney, all of Carrollton; brothers, Hoy Cook and Rayford and Annelle Cook, all of Carrollton; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, eight stepgrandchildren, nine stepgreat-grandchildren, and five stepgreat, great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Cross Plains Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Gary Jennings officiating. Pallbearers will be Merrick Mashburn, Brett Bone, Ethan Bone, Jay Outon, Dale Walls, and Tony Walls.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cross Plains Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at C/O: Jesse Camp, 8850 Camp Road, Winston, GA 30187.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on the individual’s obituary page of our website.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
