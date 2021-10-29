I am certainly enjoying the atmosphere lately.
The Atlanta Braves’ first appearance in the World Series since 1999 has been a treat to be in the midst of in the last several days.
Like most of you, I’d give anything — except for the exorbitant prices for tickets and parking — to be in attendance at Truist Park for one of these three games in Atlanta this weekend.
I can’t tell you how many times over the last few days that I have hearkened back to my initial exposure to Braves baseball.
There was no cable at my house, so it wasn’t until I was of age and moved out of the house to experience the phenomena that swept the nation. Maybe that is a bit of an exaggeration.
The Superstation’s loyalty and reach pushed the Braves to market themselves as America’s team.
What the executives at WTBS, at that time, may not have known was that they reached even further.
As I have written before in this space, I enlisted in the Army in 1991 out of college while the nations was in the middle of the first war in the gulf. But I didn’t go to the Middle East. I was immediately sent to the Republic of Panama.
My son was born there and I spent some of the most influential three years of my life in a country that was full of jungle, turmoil and adventure.
The military posts there on both sides of the isthmus attempted to offer a few comforts from home and that included basic cable television, and of course that came with TBS.
As most Braves’ historians can tell you, the team was pretty bad in the 1980’s. Although they had some very good players, after 1982 when they fought the St. Louis Cardinals and lost in the NLCS, they were immersed for several years in a pretty deep decline.
Until 1991.
They finished last in the National League West in 1990, but 1991 was the first of 15 straight division titles.
Worst to first.
I was in awe of this team. Big years with the bat from Ron Gant and David Justice along with Terry Pendleton led the offense that year that was second in the NL in batting according to Baseball Reference.
Pendleton, who I had watched as a kid from his time in St. Louis, won the MVP that season. Former Cardinal Lonnie Smith was also on that team.
The pitching was pretty good, too. That staff allowed the fewest hits in the National League and had the most complete games.
Steve Avery became a star in that postseason.
That was the season that my hate for the Minnesota Twins grew exponentially.
Do I believe that Kent Hrbek pulled Gant off the bag at first base in Game 2? Of course, I do.
My heart shattered when Dan Gladden crossed the plate in the 10th inning of Game 7 just like it did in 1987 when those same Twins beat the Cardinals in seven games. In that series, just like in 91, the home team won all seven games. My boy was four days old on the date of Game 7.
Watching guys like Avery, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz captivated me like I had been following that team my entire life.
Truthfully, I was invested.
But being able to watch the Braves was a slice of Americana that my comrades and I all needed at that time, being on our own in a foreign country, barely old enough to vote or shave. I’ve been a backroom Braves fan ever since — of course, when the Cardinals aren’t in the other dugout.
That rivalry has been pretty good lately as well.
For three postseasons, including the 1992 miracle that is Sid Bream — which I missed because I was on a field exercise in the jungle — I was glued to that little 19-inch television in my living room as were many of my buddies who were in their post houses, or in their barracks rooms.
It was the only baseball I could absorb, for the most part, and I enjoyed every bit that I was able to soak in at that time.
So despite my Cardinals’ love, I will be here for your Atlanta Braves, because those Braves were certainly there for a young soldier far away from home.
