Little did they know that as they walked the campus of the University of Georgia in the late 30’s that a few years later fate would bring them together in Capri, Italy at the end of WWII.

Mary Hodgson (“Suzie”) was a native of Atlanta and was enjoying college life when WWII broke out. Feeling a call to serve, she began volunteering with the Red Cross, folding bandages and packing canned food. But it became clear to her that she wanted to do more. So, she enlisted in the US Army Nurse Corps.

