Little did they know that as they walked the campus of the University of Georgia in the late 30’s that a few years later fate would bring them together in Capri, Italy at the end of WWII.
Mary Hodgson (“Suzie”) was a native of Atlanta and was enjoying college life when WWII broke out. Feeling a call to serve, she began volunteering with the Red Cross, folding bandages and packing canned food. But it became clear to her that she wanted to do more. So, she enlisted in the US Army Nurse Corps.
Alpha Fowler (“Sonny”) was from Douglasville and from an early age loved flying, getting a pilot’s license at age 16. So, when he graduated from UGA he joined the Army Air Corps and became a B-17 pilot.
Suzie found herself working with wounded and stressed servicemen in Capri Italy as the war neared its end.
Sonny, after completing 32 bombing missions in his B-17, was being treated in the military hospital in Capri.
Suzie was his nurse. Even though they attended UGA at the same time they had never met. But love had other ideas. After a brief courtship wedding plans were made.
But there was a problem. In post-war Italy where would you find a wedding dress? A local seamstress was called upon. Using the silk from a German parachute, she fashioned a beautiful dress.
The wedding took place August 18, 1945. Suzie was beautiful and Sonny quite handsome as the couple tied the knot. Sonny’s CO gave them permission to leave for their honeymoon in a B-17. No one knows if the plane had tin cans tied to the tail, but it was surely joyous celebration.
“Say ‘Yes!’ and come see the dress”. It is displayed today at the Douglas County Museum.
“And that’s the way it was” from the Douglas County Museum of History and Art “Celebrating our Citizens”
Story and photos courtesy of the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
