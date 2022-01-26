I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb; before you were born I sanctified you; I ordained you a prophet to the nations. —Jeremiah 1:5.
God knew you as He did Jeremiah, long before you were born, or even conceived. He thought about you and planned for you. When you feel discouraged or inadequate, remember that God has always thought of you as valuable, and that He has a purpose in mind for you.
God has a purpose for each Christian. If God gives you a specific task, accept it cheerfully and do it with diligence. If He has not given you a call or assignment, then seek to fulfill the mission common to all believers and that is, to love, obey, and serve God until His guidance becomes clear.
When you are sad or upset. Always remember these points. Pain is a part of growing. Everything in life is temporary. Worrying and complaining changes nothing. Your scars are symbols of your strength. Every little struggle is a step forward. Other people’s negativity is not your problem.
What’s meant to be will eventually be. The best thing you can do is keep going. A plane can’t until the coast is clear.
Some of our blessings are stuck in the air because of our environment. Too much mess on the landing strip. No matter how stressed you are, remember how blessed you are. Listen, You made that choice to improve yourself for a reason.
Don’t go backwards to habits and situations that weren’t helping you evolve. You have to keep reminding yourself why you even decided to move forward. Stay positive about what’s to come by being consistent with your change. If you’re too big to do small things, you’re too small to do the big things. A dead battery can’t jump another dead battery. Get away from people who can’t charge your spirit when you need a jump! Some people will throw dirt on your name and get mad when flowers grow from it.
Grace is when God gives us good things that we don’t deserve. Mercy is when He spares us from bad things we deserve. Blessings are when He is generous with both.
A word of wisdom — you can’t really begin to appreciate life until it has knocked you down a few times. You can’t really begin to appreciate love until your heart has been broken. And you can’t really begin to appreciate until you you’ve known sadness. Once you’ve walked through the valley, the view from the mountain top is breathtaking.
Everyone wants to be the sun to lighten up someone’s life, but why not be the moon, to shine in someone’s darkest hour? Some of need to come back to reality, walking around here downgrading people because of their struggles. Stop acting like you never had to call and get a bill extended. Stop acting like you never had to eat what you had because you couldn’t afford what you wanted. Stop acting like you never had to catch a bus or a ride with someone because you didn’t have a car. Stop acting like you never had anyone in your family or close to you that do or been on drugs. Stop judging people and their struggles, remember God sits high and look low. Be mindful, because the struggles someone is going through today can turn and become yours tomorrow. May the grace of God be with you. BE BLESSED!
