It’s cold out there. Outside the window I can see the Elaeagnus vine, leaves still jade-green and jaunty. The sun glints sharply off the leaves but it’s not a warm light, it’s hard like diamonds and despite its brightness, it can’t take the edge off the wind that whips around the house.
If you didn’t know any better, you’d think it was pleasant out there in the shining sun.
It’s been so warm lately; the springtime temperatures have spoiled us. All over Carroll County, folks have been abandoning their wool coats for short sleeves and shops downtown, unhampered by the fact that it’s just January, are starting to put out their spring fashions. I’ve even seen blossoms bursting from bare branches and dormant ground…the hot pink quince, the paper-white narcissus. But winter, as usual, gets the last laugh and we’re all once again huddled around heat sources, wondering where all that warm weather went.
I braved the cold this morning to walk the dogs for a minute or two. They were frisky in the wind, and as soon as I opened the gate, they bolted out into the bare-branched wood, following a scent back and forth across the leaves. I called for them, but they didn’t hear me. The dogs are prone to selective hearing loss when they want to frisk around. While I waited, I heard the sound of horse’s hooves clacking their way up the road. The cowboys were coming.
Most of the time their horses take their sweet time going past our house. It’s a bear of a hill, as anybody can tell you who has ever tried to run it. Even when I’m just walking up that part of the road, gravity slows me down to a slow crawl. But this particular morning, the horses were trotting briskly, spurred on by the wind nipping along behind them. They came into view and I saw that the cowboys who rode them had their collars pulled up around their ears and were hiding from the biting wind under the broad brims of their hats. They were in a hurry too, probably equally anxious to get out of the wind. This was not what I’d call a joy ride.
They passed quickly from sight and I looked into the woods and called the dogs again to come in. I finally spotted them, ranging back towards me. They’d gotten thirsty from racing around and had decided to come on back. As I waited impatiently, they ran into the gate, one after the other and stuck their heads into the water bucket, drinking the icy water with gusto. I locked the gate behind them and headed back up toward the house, not anxious at all to linger in the brittle cold.
I’ve been seeing lots of chimney smoke in these parts. It puts me in mind of when we had a fireplace. Pop was a great source of firewood, splitting logs even into his 80’s. Sometimes he would split a load and call me to come pick it up. One winter mama and Pop had to pull down two big pines that were dead and standing too close for comfort to their house. Pop had cleaned up all the branches in the yard and split the logs with a sledgehammer and wedge, stacking the wood in a pile by the fence. Just ripe for the picking. I put on insulated coveralls, a hat, boots and a scarf hoping that I’d keep the cold at bay long enough to get the wood loaded.
By the time I got over there, it had warmed up a little, and the wind had dropped off, so it wasn’t too bad outside. I’d call it brisk. Cold enough to bring heat to my cheeks. I pulled up and Pop was out walking. He had on his new Birthday hat with the earflaps down. His collar was pulled up too. He opened the gate and I drove the truck into the pasture and began to throw on the wood. It was about a cord, a good load, with the top of the wood stack well over the sides of the truck. I stayed long enough to chew the fat a little, but the wind picked up again and drove me back into the cab of the truck. Back at home, I drove the truck into the woods behind the house and unloaded the wood, tossing the fragrant pine, rich with pitch, onto the woodpile.
I’ve always loved getting up wood. Put me in a garden in the middle of summer with a hoe in my hand, and you will mostly get a lot of complaining for your money. If you want to get a hard day’s work out of me, put me in the woods, in the brisk of winter, smelling the rich bouquet motor oil and fresh cut wood. I love the sound of the singing of the chainsaw as it rises and falls and the wonderful quiet when the saw is finally silenced. When the truck is all loaded and pulls back onto the road, groaning under the weight of the wood, it’s a mighty satisfying feeling. It always makes me feel rich to have plenty of wood on the woodpile.
And on a cold day like today, there’s nothing nicer than a warm fire.
