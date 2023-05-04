This past week was recognized as a special time locally, a recognition that resonates strongly with me. May 1-4 was designated “I Love My Community Week” and was sponsored by the Carrollton Baptist Association (CBA) which represents 45 churches and missions in Carroll, northern Heard and Paulding counties.

During this week, the participating churches were encouraged to pray for and visit organizations in the community to show appreciation for the people in various areas of community life who are what make the towns and communities strong and viable and great places to live, work, play and worship.

