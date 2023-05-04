This past week was recognized as a special time locally, a recognition that resonates strongly with me. May 1-4 was designated “I Love My Community Week” and was sponsored by the Carrollton Baptist Association (CBA) which represents 45 churches and missions in Carroll, northern Heard and Paulding counties.
During this week, the participating churches were encouraged to pray for and visit organizations in the community to show appreciation for the people in various areas of community life who are what make the towns and communities strong and viable and great places to live, work, play and worship.
According to the CBA schedule of special events:
Monday, May 1, was I Love My Community schools day when churches were encouraged to adopt a school in their community and take treats/goodies for administrators, teachers and staff to thank them for their commitment to teaching the community’s school children.
Tuesday was designated as a day of prayer and support for firemen, police officers, sheriff's deputies and EMTs.
Wednesday was set aside for local government offices and healthcare facilities and workers. During Wednesday night prayer meetings, special prayers were asked for churches in the Baptist Association as well as other churches and for their impact in making a difference in their communities.
Thursday, as a part of an annual national event, the CBA urged congregations to participate in the National Day of Prayer ceremonies in their local communities with local pastors and others leading prayers for the local community as well as the state, nation and for members of the military and their families. Prayer walks were also planned. Bowdon’s Day of Prayer program was held at the downtown Heritage Park.
“For years the churches of the Carrollton Baptist Association have participated in I Love My Community Week,” said Pastor Justin Richards of Bowdon Baptist Church.
”I always enjoy going around to visit with the folks that we take the goodies to. Everyone is so appreciative of the thoughts and the fact that they know that the local churches are praying for them. If it is a cake or a Coke and a smile or whatever the churches take, it's a blessing to love on our community. I always enjoy coming together with the Bowdon Community for the National Day of Prayer each year and praying for our city, county, state, and nation!”
Each Wednesday night throughout the year, we lift up in prayers all of these areas at prayer meeting at Bowdon Baptist, a fact that has made me more keenly aware of and thankful for the valuable services that are provided to our town and community and the dedicated and devoted people who provide them.
When we moved to Bowdon almost six years ago, I was frequently asked, and still am, how I like living in a small town. The only problem with answering the question is finding the most adequate words to describe what an enjoyable experience Lady Julia and I are having. We lived in another relatively small town before, Carrollton, and it was the same there. Events like this past week held here and throughout our county and area are part and parcel to that joy.
My main reason for embracing small town life is the people who are the community. There are not that many in numbers of them here, relatively speaking, but the ones I knew before and have come to know since joining the community are true gems, and I can’t wait to meet more of them. There’s good reason Bowdon is referred to as “The Friendly City.”
It is easy to love my community and to do what I can to make it and its people prosper by remembering them in prayer during the special week just past and every week.
Thank you to the Carrollton Baptist Association for sponsoring and all the churches participating in “I Love My Community Week” and to all other churches in the area for continually supporting our community. The community of faith is an amazing blessing.
