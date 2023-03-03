I started posing for the camera early in life. Look for evidence in any family scrapbook – whenever there was a camera in the vicinity, I immediately sprang into my photo pose. Left shoulder forward, head tilted, chin tucked. I like to call it, “The Sweetie Pie” pose. It’s become a family joke over the years and my siblings can perfectly reproduce it and have done so for occasional family photos. I’m not sure where I learned to “turn it on” for the camera, but I am guilty as charged.

I’ve always been pretty comfortable in front of a camera, but about five years ago, I got a phone call that made me a little nervous. It was from my friend Marilyn Van Pelt. She wanted to know if I would be interested in having her husband paint me. I was familiar with his work- abstract realism that when viewed from a distance has an almost photographic quality. It’s a complicated blending technique invented centuries ago by some old Dutch masters and is still used today, even here in Carrollton, Georgia, by Ralph Van Pelt.

