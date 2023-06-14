”Honor thy Father and Mother, that your days maybe long upon the land which the Lord your God is giving you.” — Exodus 20:12.
This is the first commandment with a promise attached. Honor means speaking well of them and politely to them. It also means acting in a way that shows them courtesy and respect.
In the poem, “A True Father”: “Most any man can father a child for this we know is true. But to be a good dad, there’s a whole lot more for these man to do. They have strength to endure long days even though their bodies be tired. The love in their hearts has to show in their eyes to the child who admires. They have to show honesty through each day and show that life is worth living. They have to show caring in all they do in taking and giving. Understanding had to be a big part of the Father’s heart as well. And though he feels pain or hurts at times, he never, never tell. They have a great laughter that shows in their eyes and comes rolling from within. To light up the faces of each little child as each day draws to an end. Hope for tomorrow is what they must keep showing. And though they grow old, they still feel great joy for the love of their children keeps growing.”
A Father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way. A Dad is someone who wants to catch you before you fall, but instead, picks you up, brushes you off and lets you try again.
Before you sleep tonight remember it’s okay not to be okay. We all have our struggles, but find comfort and peace tonight the God sees what you’re dealing with and everything will work out. He has always made a way for you before. He’s not going to leave you now. Give Him your worries tonight through prayer. He will make a way. Just trust Him and believe. Every time you smile at someone it is an action of love, a gift to that person and a truly beautiful thing. You alone are the judge of your worth and your goal is to discover infinite worth in yourself, no matter what anyone else thinks. A moment of patience in a moment of anger saves you a hundred moments of regret. When we learn to embrace the bad as well as the good, the sad as well as the happy, the ugliness along with the beauty. We are truly whole. Forgiveness is the economy of the heart. Forgiveness saves the expense of anger, the cost of hatred, and the waste of spirits. Happy father’s day!!
