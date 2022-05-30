Brookdale Activity Assistant Chelsea McCoy, hosted a Memorial Day Program on Monday for residents that have passed away. Also the Carroll County Sheriff, Carrollton Fire Department and Carrollton Police Department participated in the program and also helped with the parade around the community to honor Brookdale's veterans.
A TRIBUTE TO THOSE WHO SERVED
- PHOTOS SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
-
- Updated
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney killed in car accident
- Amber Heard warned she could face jail over perjury claims in her case against Johnny Depp
- David Beckham accused of hypocrisy over backing of gay footballer
- Haralson sheriff’s brother arrested in Douglas theft
- ‘Hustle’: Adam Sandler’s New Film Puts Comedian Up Against Real-Life NBA Players
- A TRIBUTE TO THOSE WHO SERVED
- ‘Pistol’ Creator Reveals Inspiration Behind the Sex Pistols Biopic
- CONGRATULATIONS CLASS OF 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Villa Rica man arrested for grandma's murder
- Carrollton car crash results in fatality
- Ethan Caldwell
- "Hoping for the best" as candidates await election results
- Another arrest made in Villa Rica murder
- Law enforcement a family affair
- "Friday Night Lights" will be different for Central's Neil Ruby this fall
- Nine area students named to Georgia Southern Dean's List
- Ballots set for today's General Primary Election
- Fuller wins his final race
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.