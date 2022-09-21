An oracle within my heart concerning the transgression of the wicked. ~Psalms 36:1 NKJV

Sin speaks to the wicked deep in their hearts. They reject God and do not have the reference for him. The good news is that because the wicked have no fear of God, nothing restrains them from sinning. They plunge ahead as if nothing will happen to them. But God is just and is only delaying their punishment. This knowledge should hold us back from sinning. Let the fear of God do its work in you and keep you from sin. In your gratitude for God’s love, don’t ignore His justice.

