An oracle within my heart concerning the transgression of the wicked. ~Psalms 36:1 NKJV
Sin speaks to the wicked deep in their hearts. They reject God and do not have the reference for him. The good news is that because the wicked have no fear of God, nothing restrains them from sinning. They plunge ahead as if nothing will happen to them. But God is just and is only delaying their punishment. This knowledge should hold us back from sinning. Let the fear of God do its work in you and keep you from sin. In your gratitude for God’s love, don’t ignore His justice.
Grace be with who love our Lord Jesus Christ in sincerity. ~Ephesians 6:24.
The biggest reason is in today’s Bible verse is Grace. I read this and wanted to share it. Loving Jesus means I walk around in an atmosphere of grace. I inhale grace and exhale it. I’m bathed in it, fed by it, and led by it. Grace holds my hand. I pull it over me like a blanket for comfort. I put it on like clothes to meet the day. Grace is the lens through which I see people and life. It looks back at me in the mirror. Grace is there to celebrate when things go well and to pick me up off the ground when I fall. Grace bolsters me when I’m afraid. It makes me strong when I feel weak. It opens my eyes to beauty. Grace corrects me when I’m wrong. Paul says grace is sufficient. As long as I have Jesus, I have grace. Jesus is the embodiment of grace: the unmerited favor of God. I didn’t and don’t do anything to make Him love me. It’s His life in me that empowers me to love, even showing love to people whom I think might not deserve it. There is no one else like Jesus.
If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means “First attempt In Learning”; End is not the end, in fact E.N.D. means “Effort Never Dies.” If you get a "no" for an answer, remember N.O. means “Next Opportunity”. You can’t really appreciate life until it has knocked you down a few times. You can’t really begin too appreciate love until your heart has been broken. And you can’t begin to appreciate happiness until you’ve known sadness. Once you’ve walked through those valleys, the view from the mountaintop is breathtaking. Be brave.
