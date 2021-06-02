As leisure time options begin to open back up as concerns triggered by the pandemic begin to shift toward what will be ‘the new normal,’ outdoor events that draw crowds are doable again under certain parameters. Douglas County will host what is billed as “a curated, destination music festival by music lovers, for music lovers.”
The inaugural Lost Art Music Festival launches at Foxhall Resort, located at 8000 Capps Ferry Rd. in Douglasville, on June 12. The event is rain or shine.
According to a press release issued by festival promoters, the event “...celebrates the Americana fan community through high energy performances and immersive experiences in a spacious, outdoor environment with strict COVID guidelines.”
Sponsors for the event include Cathead Distillery, New Belgium Brewing Company, Creative Loafing, WABE 90.1 FM, and The Creek 100.9 FM.
“Fans want to experience music again. To see the bands they love with friends in a safe, open air environment. Lost Art Music Festival provides that,” said Lost Art Music Festival Founder Jim Ethridge, quoted in the press release.
Ethridge, also contacted by phone, said the festival concept was centered on a cruise-style event moved onto a land-location near a major metropolitan center. The search for the ideal site led him to Foxhall.
“So Foxhall — there with the villas — provided a similar experience, so people can come from Atlanta or Douglasville and enjoy all these great high-energy Americana bands. Foxhall in Douglas County is the perfect location,” Ethridge said.
According to the press release,
“St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Shovels & Rope, The War And Treaty, Ben Nichols of Lucero, and The Pink Stones round out the eclectic and diverse inaugural lineup of Americana acts, which blend elements of Southern soul, folk, alt-country, cosmic country, and more. Aaron Lee Tasjan performs a Friday night kickoff show on June 11.”
And late night Saturday will feature Atlanta favorites, The Sundogs performing Tom Petty classics and deep cuts, Ethridge said.
Americana has also been termed ‘Roots music,’ but encompasses several types of music, Ethridge said.
“Americana as I see it, has elements of a lot of different styles of music; it has roots in country, folk, rock, gospel, and bluegrass — so it’s got a little bit of all of those things,” he said.
Ethridge said about 2,000 are expected to attend, but added that with the 1,100 acres at Foxhall, there is plenty of space available in which the event has been laid out.
To provide enhanced COVID safety, Lost Art will remain under 20% capacity for the 115,000 square foot festival area. All guests will complete a pre-arrival health questionnaire similar to sporting events, or airline travel.
Ethridge says the intent is to hold the event annually and to keep it at Foxhall Resort, a 1,100-acre outdoor enthusiast retreat with rolling hillsides along the Chattahoochee River.
“Yes, this is Year One. We’ve had talks with Foxhall about keeping it there; we would love to keep it in Douglas County, and have a great event for the residents and surrounding areas, as well as Atlanta and Birmingham.”
Ethridge started the company a year and half ago and this is their first festival. But his team have 15 to 20 years of experience with festivals and live events, he said.
“We’re fans, too, and can’t wait to soak in the Georgia sunshine with an adult beverage and our favorite bands,” Ethridge said.
The VIP festival tickets, which include access to The Paddock Private Bar & Shaded Porch and an additional viewing area by the stage and five complimentary beverages among added perks, have already sold out per the festival’s website.
But tickets are available and on sale now. General admission tickets are priced at $69.25 (tax included) and available at www.LostArtMusicFest.com. To stay in the loop on festival announcements, sign up for the email list to get new information.
And follow at lostartmusicfest on Facebook, Instagram, and at lostartfest on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.