Blame it on the Barney Gray Motel.
Looking back, just getting there was often the best part of the trip. As the final school bells rang to signal the start of summertime, my brothers and I eagerly awaited my family’s annual pilgrimage to the white, sandy beaches of Panama City Beach, Florida.
Within a few days of our summer break, my mom would fill our wood-paneled station wagon with suitcases, a cooler full of NuGrape sodas, homemade sugar cookies and enough parched peanuts to last until we reached Eufala, Alabama. Once again, we were destined for the land of goofy golf courses, fried seafood and tacky gift shops filled with sharks teeth, seashells and air-brushed t-shirts.
The Kennedys vacationed on Cape Cod along Nantucket Sound in Hyannis Port. The Bushes sought comfort in Kennebunkport. Even the great financial wizards J.P. Morgan and William Rockefeller found serenity on Jekyll Island.
As for my family, we seized refuge at the Barney Gray Motel.
By today’s standards, the Barney Gray would qualify as run-down public housing at best—but in the early 1970s, we invaded the pool, shuffle board courts and enjoyed floating in the ocean and building sandcastles at this seaside retreat.
One may argue the adventure of a vacation begins when we reach our destination. Maybe it’s true in today’s world filled with safer cars, video consoles to watch movies and hand-held iPads for entertainment. As for the vacations from my childhood, it was like strapping a saddle to a bull and riding.
We never wore seatbelts.
While my brothers occupied the middle row of the station wagon, I headquartered in the back surrounded by our luggage. When boredom sunk in, we did what most boys liked to do: we wrestled, did backflips across the seats and would even occasionally climb up front and stand in between my parents in the front row while my mom held onto us. We did all of this while dad drove the station wagon at 60 mph.
Do you think my parents ever worried about our safety? No. And neither did anybody else’s parents who passed us in their wood-paneled station wagons along the way. If my dad had to make a sudden stop, we would brace ourselves as we fell out of our seats.
Thankfully, we never had a wreck.
Vacations were my favorite times of the year when I was a child. And they still are today.
I still eagerly await the anticipation of going places and long to return to the scent of the salty air, ocean waves and the magnificent colors of the evening sky as the sun sets beyond the sea. Vacations represent respite, relaxation, peace and serenity to so many, but for me, it’s really about family—and touching the depths within each of us to reflect on what’s really important.
“If you get the chance to travel—go,” my friend Mike Lively wrote to me in a letter last year. “If you have a choice between sleeping in, or getting up to see a fabulous sunrise, casting a fly rod on a babbling stream or walking on the beach, by all means—get up. There will ALWAYS be more than enough time to sleep.”
Last year, I awakened before my family and walked to the beach before sunrise. For a moment, all that really mattered was watching darkness evolve into light to begin another day.
There were no worries, no deadlines and no bills to pay. All that really mattered was the moment, the now—and the opportunity to know there’s something bigger in this world than our day-to-day journey. Thankfully, I discovered nature’s marvelous gift.
It’s amazing what one learns when he unbuckles his seatbelt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.