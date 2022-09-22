Stephanie Trumble

"Well, between Scotch and nothin’, I suppose I’d take Scotch. It’s the nearest thing to good moonshine I can find." — William Faulkner

Moonshine, the Southern elixir of life, has many names  —  some disparaging, some inspiring: corn mash, white lightning, hooch, bathtub gin. In the Appalachian countryside of the 1940s and 1950s, hard-working “hill-people” struggled to eke out a living as harsh climate, formidable terrain, and greedy governments and corporations conspired against them. Career choices were few: farmer, timber mill worker, coal miner.

