Christmas is a week from today (if you are reading this on Sunday), and as I look forward to the most special time of the year I find I await its coming from a different perspective than when I was a youngster. It’s a perspective that doesn’t revolve around the material things I will receive or that I will give.

If I make it another week; if there are seven more days in my allotment from my Creator before my time began, it will be the 74th celebration of the birth of Jesus for me, the first one having been when I was barely two months old way back in the year of our Lord 1948.

