Christmas is a week from today (if you are reading this on Sunday), and as I look forward to the most special time of the year I find I await its coming from a different perspective than when I was a youngster. It’s a perspective that doesn’t revolve around the material things I will receive or that I will give.
If I make it another week; if there are seven more days in my allotment from my Creator before my time began, it will be the 74th celebration of the birth of Jesus for me, the first one having been when I was barely two months old way back in the year of our Lord 1948.
I am thankful at this late stage in my time here that not a Christmas season has been celebrated that I have not been reminded of what the true spirit of this time of year is all about. Though I was too young to comprehend it, no doubt at that first time I heard the beautiful story of Jesus’ birth as it was told from the Gospel of Luke and the amazing prophecy of that birth from the book of Isaiah.
I know I heard the same remarkable story as it was joyously related in Christmas carols sung at church and by Momma as she strummed on her old guitar, which I later learned she played not from any formal training but by ear. She had to sell it to help put food on our meager table, but she never lost her spirit, and her faith never wavered in the saving grace of the Christ child and in God’s mercy and provision for a single mother raising me and my brother who helped grandly in taking care of me while she worked nights at the mill.
Our little family was about all we had on some of those Christmas mornings, but - thinking back - it was all we needed because we had each other and the love of God and of immediate and extended family members who were there if there was a need and of a church family ready and more than willing to fill any gaps. There was never any shortage of love and affection from family and friends, and that was - and is - the grandest gift of all in this life.
If there was only one gift under the scraggly Christmas tree, I thought I had received the most special of things, like when I got a red wagon that became my chariot as I was pulled in it by my brother and cousins. Or when all I received was a little transistor radio which fit in my pocket and how upset I was when it fell out of my pocket, and I thought it might be broken. Once there was a tricycle which carried me many miles around our dirt yard with my brother pushing and my little fat legs churning the pedals.
All these years later I am glad that Christmas presents were sparse then because I still remember some of them and the sacrifice that it must have been for Santa Momma to put them under the tree.
Too, I am thankful that it was always a time of close family ties, and on this 74th go around, it is the anticipation of the assembly of our immediate and extended family members and friends which are the greatest gifts to me.
Just having them gathered in one place, listening to their laughter and watching their smiles as they interact with one another makes Lady Julia and this old fellow ones who are most blessed in this season of the greatest blessing that ever happened this time some 2,000 years ago in a stable in Bethlehem.
