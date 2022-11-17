Editor's Note: This is Part Four of a series of articles featuring a Ukrainian Territorial Guard’s experience in the Russian-Ukrainian war
“The soldier is the Army. No army is better than its soldiers. The soldier is also a citizen. In fact, the highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country” — George S. Patton, Jr.
As we recently faced the first hints of winter’s frosty kiss here, my thoughts, as usual, turned to Oleg. How cold must it be already in Ukraine? “It’s not so cold yet -- yet. But blackouts all the time. Most of the day, no internet or mobile connection. Electricity? Nope.”
We messaged each other after I got home from work one evening. It was just past midnight there. Oleg was on duty, about to undertake “ a bad task — waiting for our heroes who were lost during the war. We are meeting bodies of our friends from the forefront.”
The camaraderie among soldiers who fight together and traffic in life and death each day cannot be overstated. After weeks of corresponding, Oleg has presented me with just one request: a story about“ his guys.” Oleg had been telling me of an older man in his platoon, Petrenko Alexandr Borisovich, who had three sons in the army. This very night, Petrenko was with Oleg to wait for the bodies of the fallen.
Petrenko served with the military before, in 2014 when the first invasion occurred. The war took a personal turn for him because he lost one of his sons and a nephew in battle. Ultimately, the village named one of its streets for his fallen son.
Leaving his career in security, Petrenko joined the Territorial Guard the first day they assembled earlier this year. Apart from the loss of his son and nephew, the hardest thing he’s been through is “the loss and death of innocent Ukrainian people.” Petrenko, like so many other Ukrainians, wishes for “victory for sure — [and] a peaceful and quiet life.”
Even though this series comes to a close, Oleg and Ukraine’s struggles do not. They fight on. And, hopefully, a little bit of them remains with us. I’ll box up copies of the articles he and I wrote and send them to him, and we’ll pack as many American candies and treats as we can to send along with them. Oleg wishes “to finish the war ASAP [with] our total victory” and an international tribunal for all those who are guilty.
I’ll continue to tell Oleg’s story on Medium.com. You can follow me and Oleg there at medium.com/@stephanietrumble.
