City council members along with Mayor Gil McDougal, Sen. Mike Dugan, city manager Tom Barber, and other prominent city representatives met under tents at 108 Anderson Road to witness the much-anticipated groundbreaking of what will be the first project — Arbours at Villa Rica, an Arbour Valley Communities development — to kick-start the construction of the new Tax Allocation District (TAD).
Last Thursday, Ward 1 councilwoman Shirley Marchman opened with a prayer and a few words as she expressed her approval and excitement for the new project underway in her district. The development is led by Dee Brightwell, Arbour Valley Communities’ Director of Development, and team. To ensure the project's success, the city, Villa Rica Downtown Development Authority, and Arbour Valley Communities put their heads together and formed a plan for growth in this downtown area.
Arbours at Villa Rica will be a 192-unit luxury apartment complex that will cater to working families earning up to at least sixty percent of the Area Median Income. There will be one, two, and three bedroom options to choose from ranging from approximately $850 to $1200 in rental costs and between 900 to 1300 square feet of living space, respectively. Each will come with an open floor plan layout that will include basic living features such as a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, and a patio or balcony. There also will be extensive community amenities for future residents to take advantage of including a pool, playground, community center that will be furnished with a full kitchen, meeting area, gym, business center, a covered pavilion with multiple grilling areas, and more.
Part of Arbour Valley Communities’ mission is to provide state-of-the-art practice techniques in their construction, development, and property management that not only puts residents and the community at the forefront of the property’s plan but environmental consciousness as well. With this, each residential unit will adhere to energy efficient standards to reduce residents’ monthly living expenses as well as the community’s carbon footprint. There also will be more green space to accentuate a work-play environment, and residents will have access to many educational, health, and community programs. The property will take approximately twenty-four months to complete, give or take.
City Manager Tom Barber said this development is the beginning of the many improvements that Villa Rica needs. From infrastructure improvements such as new roads and sidewalks to enhancements to the current water and sewer system and storm water drainage system, the TAD ensures many benefits for Villa Rica according to the information folder given to each city spectator at the groundbreaking. It will allow for the building of a new connector road that will run from downtown to Mirror Lake as well as new parks and walking trails that will surround the area.
These are just some of the upcoming changes that will contribute to the city's new makeover. These attributes are expected to help keep the flow of the city moving in the right direction straight to the heart center of downtown Villa Rica.
