I miss the bus ride — that moment of stepping aboard dressed in my football pants, t-shirt and cleats while walking past pretty cheerleaders shaking pom poms in the air.
Whether our destination was Cedartown, Calhoun or Lafayette, it didn't matter. We were destined for another battle under the lights on a Friday night.
There was always an escort led by officers Aubrey Mitchell, Willie North and Michael Mansour of the Carrollton Police Department. A caravan of parents formed a convoy behind us as Carrollton High Band Director Don Hall loaded his group of musicians, flag twirlers and majorettes in a nearby parking lot. For a moment, there was nothing better than the call of the road.
Silence filled the bus rides to the game until the giggles of cheerleaders echoed from the second row. The scent of our field house locker room always tagged along as the smell of tobacco spit drifted from a coach's styrofoam cup.
And here we were once again on the road. Another town…another opponent…another stadium—within a few hours we would snap our chin straps and prepare to huddle before a referee summoned us on the field.
Once we arrived at our destination, we quickly grabbed our helmets and shoulder pads and walked to our visiting locker rooms. The cheerleaders carried their banners and signs as the coaches tested the walkie-talkies and headsets they would later use to navigate the play calling.
There’s something special about walking into a stadium for the first time. Just to walk the field before the game to see if the grass is an inch taller than our home turf or even find an occasional rock or small dirt patch that may make a difference should the score come down to the wire.
The time we endured from arriving at our destination to the high pitch of the first whistle seemed to last forever. Eventually, we began our pregame drills—going through the motions of running, catching, kicking, tackling and punting. And then it was time. It was time to huddle for the last moment in the locker room hoping your name would be called in the starting lineup.
After a few words and thoughts from Coach Charlie Grisham, we lined up to run down the sidelines in front of our hometown fans as the marching band formed a tunnel with cheerleaders holding a huge banner.
Within a few seconds of reaching the endzone, the drum major raised her hands to lead the band in our fight song as we ripped the big banner and jumped together on the sidelines as the crowd cheered with pride. Coach Grisham told us to “give it all we got” and then led us in the Lord’s Prayer.
Finally, it was time for the kicker to put his toe to the leather and let the game begin.
After all of the hours in the weight room, practicing two times per day in the muggy August heat with blisters on my toes and an aching neck, I was ready. After lining up in what seemed like 1,000 practice drills while dodging shin splints and hip pointers, it was time to put it all together.
It was time to play at your best level even if meant the possibility of an opposing player knocking you to the ground. And for the next few hours, all of the hard work we endured became worth every single second to play a game.
Once again, football season is underway with fans packing the stands.
Every once in a while, I still long to suit up and tackle someone, but then the pain I sometimes feel in my lower back from a football injury reminds me I’m not 17 years old anymore. The pain will remain with me for the rest of my life, but yet I ask—would I do it all over again? And without a moment’s hesitation I answer—“You better believe I would.”
There’s no doubt to take a risk is to embrace the very best of life. That’s what I love about football.
That’s why I played the game.
