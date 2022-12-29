"And that, of course, is the message of Christmas. We are never alone. Not when the night is darkest, the wind coldest, the world seemingly most indifferent..." ~Taylor Caldwell

How lucky am I to have never experienced the loneliness of the holidays before this season! Surrounded all my years by parents, aunts and uncles, a husband, a daughter, and best friends, I had no need for the good-intentioned, if generic, advice blasted from websites and columns on “how to navigate the holiday season of loss.” The recommendations are always the same, I notice now, and provide little comfort to those mired in heartache.

Trending Videos