My birthday celebration can be described by these lyrics: “It's good, isn't it grand? Isn't it great? Isn't it swell? Isn't it fun? Isn't it nowadays? There's men everywhere, jazz everywhere, booze everywhere, life everywhere, joy everywhere nowadays. You can like the life you're living, you can live the life you like. You can even marry Harry, but mess around with Ike. But nothing stays, In 50 years or so, it's gonna change, you know, but oh, it's heaven nowadays.”
It was fun the end of October, when my daughter Sommer and I enjoyed that exuberant song from the finale of Chicago-the Musical at Fox Theater. You could say that the national tour brought one of my favorite movies to life and to my front door, since we stayed at the Georgian Terrace hotel across the street from the theater.
We first stayed there four years ago and saw the Broadway play Aladdin for my birthday. I loved the convenience and wanted to repeat the experience. Covid shut down Broadway so I had to wait a couple of years to see a play I liked. I managed not to get ejected from the theater as I sang along with the story the audience knew well.
Chicago is the longest running revival in Broadway history. Back in 1924, Chicago Tribune reporter Maurine Watkins covered the spectacular murder trial of a local woman accused of murdering her boyfriend and trying to pin the killing on her hapless husband. Watkins saw the trial as a reflection of Roaring Twenties Chicago society. In current pop culture, the play is regarded as a comment on the fleeting nature of fame.
Watkins adapted the story into a hit 1926 Broadway play, which was then made into a silent 1927 movie and filmed again in 1942 with sound, under the title Roxie Hart, the name Watkins gave the central character. The play was rediscovered in the late 1960s by the award-winning actress/dancer Gwen Verdon, who brought it to her husband, the choreographer Bob Fosse. They’d collaborated on Sweet Charity, Damn Yankees and other musicals.
They told Roxie’s story using the traditions of vaudeville, America’s dominant entertainment form in the 1920s, with each song in a different style. Their show had vaudeville style dance numbers (I Can’t Do It Alone), a striptease (All I Care About is Love), a mock ventriloquist act (They Both Reached for the Gun) and a baggy pants comedian (Cellophane). That number, with a spirited conductor and onstage orchestra brought down the Fox Theater house.
Their version, subtitled A Musical Vaudeville, opened in 1975 and was pitted against the new musical juggernaut A Chorus Line. While Chicago was considered dark and cynical, A Chorus Line was bright and hopeful. In 1976, Chicago was nominated for eleven Tony awards, but lost all of them to A Chorus Line, despite having Verdon, Chita Rivera and Jerry Orbach as its stars.
Chicago was so forgotten by 1996 that it was chosen by the acclaimed Encores! Series, which puts on staged readings of old musicals considered unlikely to get full-scale revivals of their own. The revival looked better than some fully-mounted plays. Audiences and critics went wild, agreeing that Chicago’s time had come at last. It has played 10,000 performances on Broadway and more than ten separate national tours. The movie Chicago, came in 2002 and won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
Fabulous Fox Theater dazzles at night, with a crowd dressed in ripped jeans to sequins. Life everywhere. It was just before Halloween, and people on the street and in the hotel wore costumes. On the way down, elevator mates included witches and a tall man dressed as Waldo. I couldn’t resist saying, “Oh, there you are.” Men everywhere.
After the play, elevator occupants included a bubbly young lady in a long white dress with buttons down the back. Perhaps it was a costume, but I couldn’t resist asking about the occasion. She’d just gotten married. I congratulated the couple and parents of the bride and admitted that I wondered if she was a debutante, because we’re in the South. Everyone erupted with laughter, including the bridal party.
But Sommer, the legal eagle, questioned how I made the wrong call. In my defense, it’s because important evidence was missing. I said, “Where was her veil?” Maybe I should have factored in the long train on her dress. Booze everywhere?
Chicago didn’t disappoint. When the lights went down, the curtain rose and actors transformed into characters in slinky outfits. The singing and dancing were superb, and the stage overflowed with talent. The audience shared a funny, sexy, entertaining night. Joy everywhere.
