“Where the Crawdads Sing”
(Rated PG-13 for sexual content and some violence including a sexual assault. Opens in theaters on July 15.)
The summer movie season is typically reserved for mega-budget franchise fare and animated kid flicks (as current box office champs “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Top Gun: Maverick” can attest). That’s why I was surprised to see the relatively small romantic thriller “Where the Crawdads Sing” stake out prime real estate in the middle of July.
Don’t get me wrong: it’s not a risky investment by any stretch. Based on Delia Owen’s blockbuster novel (more than 12 million copies sold since its 2018 publication), the story has a built-in, rabid fanbase looking to reconnect with the characters and mystery they experienced in their imaginations, especially with a big screen adaptation.
So how is the finished product? I’d call it a mixed bag. A hybrid of ’90s-era Nicholas Sparks and John Grisham, “Where the Crawdads Sing” is a melodramatic, voiceover-heavy examination of a reclusive Southern woman’s life in the mid-20th century, full of sensationalized dangers. It’s the kind of watchable, middling flick that used to play endlessly on TNT every weekend.
Directed by Olivia Newman, with a screenplay by Lucy Alibar, the drama centers on Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a headstrong young woman who was abandoned by her family as a child and grew up alone in the marshlands of North Carolina. For years, ridicule from the nearby town of Barkley Cove kept her from seeking companionship in the community.
Over time, however, she finds herself drawn to the working-class, kindhearted Tate Walker (Taylor John Smith) and the wealthy, aloof Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson). In different ways, the two men draw Kya out of her shell and allow her to consider the possibility of an exciting future for the first time. But when one of them is found dead, the community immediately considers her the prime suspect and she’s put on trial.
Edgar-Jones, best known for her work in television series like “Normal People” and “Under the Banner of Heaven,” is strong as Kya, but it’s tough to fully believe her plight when it’s clear she’s only the town outcast because the script calls for it. The character (and the actress playing her) is obviously a talented, stunningly beautiful woman who would probably be homecoming queen in real life, not targeted for ridicule.
It reminded me of those cheesy teen romcoms where the nerdy heroine is treated like a hideous monster until she takes off her glasses and brushes her hair. Suddenly, the bullies realize she’s a supermodel.
Good as Edgar-Jones may be, she and her costar Harris Dickinson are the latest in a rich history of British actors who try their darndest to master a convincing Southern accent without quite succeeding. They’re not awful, but they’re just “off” enough to be distracting.
Still, one of the most noticeable issues with “Where the Crawdads Sing” is the uneven tone and pacing. I can’t fall back on the usual complaint of “the book was better,” since I haven’t read it yet. However, I’ve experienced enough disappointing adaptations to feel like this was a rushed, surface level run-through that focuses more on plot than character.
That’s especially true in the case of the flick’s whiplash-inducing finale. I was stunned by the way Newman and Alibar hit the fast-forward button, especially compared to the first act’s sluggish, exposition-heavy world building.
I’m planning to tackle the novel soon to see if Owens gives Kya, Tate and Chase more depth and complexity than the film. A lot of people whose taste I trust have praised it, which makes me wonder what they’ll think of the movie. I can’t imagine they’ll be pleased.
Grade: C
Home Video Spotlight
“Good Burger”
(Rated PG for language, some comic violence and mild sex-related humor. Available July 19.)
Movie fans who grew up watching 1990s-era Nickelodeon can soon experience a burst of nostalgia when “Good Burger,” the family comedy that got its start as a recurring sketch on “All That,” hits Blu-ray to celebrate its 25th anniversary. A limited-edition SteelBook will be available as well, which includes the original “Good Burger” sketch and a digital copy of the film.
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell play fast-food workers who find themselves in a battle against big business when a mega-franchise opens across the street from their mom-and-pop Good Burger diner. The flick boasts a solid ensemble cast, including Abe Vigoda, Sinbad, Shar Jackson, Linda Cardellini and George Clinton.
Local Spotlight: Rick’s Classic American
When I heard a new restaurant was opening in downtown Bowdon, a short drive away from home, I was excited. I’m always up for a new place to eat, especially when it’s not another fast-food chain. When I learned Rick’s Classic American was movie-themed (named after the iconic establishment from “Casablanca”), I was even more intrigued. Then I read they show classic movies while patrons enjoy their dinner, and I knew I had to go as soon as possible.
I procrastinated way too long due to a hectic schedule, but my wife and I finally made it in for lunch recently. I’m so glad we did – both of us were thoroughly impressed with our dining experience. I’m already trying to figure out when I can go back again.
The food is delicious, with a vast selection of familiar American fare that accommodates everyone from the health conscious to those looking for a cheat-day splurge. According to the restaurant’s website (ricksclassicamerican.com), entrees are based on food that gained popularity from the 1920s through the 1950s; produce comes fresh from places in Georgia; and sides are made fresh daily.
There are a wide variety of desserts on rotation, and they’ll even accommodate customers with special dietary needs if you give them enough notice. I can’t say enough about the great service. Our server told my wife to call ahead next time, and they’d be sure to have gluten-free peanut butter cookies available.
What’s more, the prices are reasonable and the atmosphere is great. Restaurants everywhere are having a tough time these days, so do yourself a favor and support a terrific local business while also enjoying a great meal.
E-mail: joshsewell81@gmail.com
Twitter: @IAmJoshSewell
Website: flixchat.blogspot.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.