Now that the Advent calendar is complete, each stuffed shepherd, wiseman, camel, sheep and angel in their place and Mary and Joseph and the baby Jesus all snuggly tucked in for another Christmas, I’m ready for a new year. How about you? Are you one of those people who starts discarding the holly and the ivy as soon as the sun sets on December 25? Or do you truly enjoy the twelve days of Christmas, extending the merrymaking for as long as possible?
After all, how will the Wise Men follow the star to Bethlehem if we hide everything away too soon? They don’t arrive on the church calendar until January 6, and according to Matthew’s account, it was probably a year or two later when they actually made it to Bethlehem. Jesus was no longer in the manger but in a house and growing like a weed.
I want to make the case for extending Christmas. I don’t mean the gift giving and the parties. I mean the story of Jesus and the meaning of Emmanuel, God with us. If leaving up the tree and some lights, maybe a few candles and cards and even coaxing a poinsettia to life can extend Christmas in our hearts and minds, then I’m all for it. It’s after December 25th that I really have time to ponder things in my heart the way Mary pondered things in her heart. Sometimes, I like to sit in the dark with the tree lights and pray. I pray for our church members who are in the hospital this week after Christmas and for people I know who are missing someone. I pray for the brave people of Ukraine and that President Putin would just give up and bring everyone home for the new year. I pray for my family and friends to have a healthy and happy 2023. I pray that my prayers would be more consistent and more centered on what really matters this year. These days after Christmas before the new year offer a space to pause, breathe, ponder, and pray.
Of course, I’m also pondering how much work there will be to return my house to its non-Christmas state. A little procrastination mixed with Christmas never hurt anyone, right? I’m pondering how many tubs I can clear out, decorations and lights we haven’t used in three years, old bits and pieces of crafts that I once again didn’t get around to using. The after Christmas clean-out inspires me to a bit of spiritual inventory taking. What ideas and prejudices do I hold on to that I just need to get rid of? What is holding me back from engaging more faithfully in my spirit with love, grace, and hope? What tubs of despair and anxiety do I need to dump out so I can be filled with hope and peace?
The turning of the year invites us to ponder the deeper connections that give us life and energy for what matters. We get our new health insurance cards and a new gym membership, and we promise ourselves that this year, we really will eat more vegetables and cut down on red meat because it’s good for our heart and for the environment. I start a new devotional and open the blank pages of a new journal with anticipation that my prayers and thoughts will find a home in them. And every year, I pray John Wesley’s Covenant Prayer because it says what I hope I will do every day:
I am no longer my own, but thine.
Put me to what thou wilt, rank me with whom thou wilt.
Put me to doing, put me to suffering.
Let me be employed by thee or laid aside for thee,
exalted for thee or brought low for thee.
Let me be full, let me empty.
Let me have all things, let me have nothing.
I freely and heartily yield all things to thy pleasure and disposal.
And now, O Glorious and blessed God, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit,
Thou art mine, and I am thine. So be it.
And the covenant which I have made on earth,
let it be ratified in heaven. Amen.
