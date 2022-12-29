Now that the Advent calendar is complete, each stuffed shepherd, wiseman, camel, sheep and angel in their place and Mary and Joseph and the baby Jesus all snuggly tucked in for another Christmas, I’m ready for a new year. How about you? Are you one of those people who starts discarding the holly and the ivy as soon as the sun sets on December 25? Or do you truly enjoy the twelve days of Christmas, extending the merrymaking for as long as possible?

After all, how will the Wise Men follow the star to Bethlehem if we hide everything away too soon? They don’t arrive on the church calendar until January 6, and according to Matthew’s account, it was probably a year or two later when they actually made it to Bethlehem. Jesus was no longer in the manger but in a house and growing like a weed.

