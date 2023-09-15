Editor's Note: This is part two of two from Stephanie Trumble on the landscape of education.
How do we keep quality teachers in the classroom?
Protect them. Protect them in the classroom. Don’t allow unruly repeat offenders to remain in their classes. Their presence undermines what little authority teachers have and puts them and the other children in the class at risk. Commit to finding another appropriate educational setting for them so that teachers can teach their students as they have been trained to do. Protect them in conferences. Don’t allow parents and stakeholders to yell at them, berate them, or humiliate them.
Cultivate a culture of respect. I know this is an extremely nebulous concept, but teachers need to feel valued. When people in the community complain about public education, they typically base their criticisms on distant teacher unions and groups that have virtually zero influence on what happens in the local schools, but when asked about how their local schools fare, those same people find few faults. They proudly boast and post about their children’s successes at the local school. Please appreciate the teachers your children actually have, the ones who care for them, and the ones your kids love in return. Defend them when people badmouth public education. Teach your children to do the same.
Reduce class size. Yes, it’s going to take more money out of the system budget, but seriously, teachers cannot meet the needs of 30+ students in a classroom. In high school, 25 is the tipping point. Any more students than that and individuals start getting “lost.” Find the funds. Every student deserves a teacher who knows their individual strengths and weaknesses.
Hire more permanent substitute teachers. Invest in more full-time subs to help with supervision, testing, and class coverage. Since COVID, many teachers have found themselves going days to weeks at a time with no planning periods. Some schools (even entire systems) have created a culture of shame around teachers who need to be absent. They then cast the burden on other teachers to cover their colleagues’ absences. Resentment rises and workplace satisfaction plunges.
Make data specialists part of the school faculty. If public education has really and truly sold its soul to for-profit testing megacompanies, then data collection is here for the long haul. Budget for personnel who can gather the data, test scores, and growth percentiles required by the systems and the states. Teachers are hard-pressed to provide quality instruction and gather, collate, and display data across a variety of ever-changing platforms. Trained experts can (and should) do this on teachers’ behalf.
Remove outdated “pink collar job” restrictions. Education, a female-dominated or “pink collar” industry, is still reeling from what Margaret C. Rung calls a lingering “paternalism” that “codifie[d] gender inequities” in the workforce. Teachers need flexibility and freedom, not decades-old attempts to limit movement, creativity, and financial gain in a majority female occupation. Let teachers leave campus during lunch or planning periods to go to the bank or get food or coffee, like literally every other employee in every other profession. Don’t make it a big deal. They’ll take less time off overall and have more job satisfaction with a relaxing of these archaic limitations. Give them time to design, plan, evaluate, and refine instead of filling every free moment with training or limitations.
Align supplements to compensate for extra hours worked. Public school teachers are acutely aware of the fact that they do not work in corporate America, and, thus, realize that their salaries will reflect that disparity. Holidays and summers off are a perk. However, coaches, band directors, and other club sponsors put in so much extra time for students that their hourly salaries in extracurricular work are far below minimum wage. While most will never make what they deserve, they coach and direct because they love it and they love your kids. Those extra hours equal sacrificed time with their own families. Increase their supplements.
Are there other things teachers need? Absolutely. Empathetic administrators who understand the implicit hardships in day-to-day classroom functions. Practical help to deal with student apathy. Respectful cell phone policies.
But the eight ways listed above might just be a step in the right direction. The health of our society, after all, depends on effective public education.
