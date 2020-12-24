Since the age of 15, Johnny Lamar Parker has either been homeless or serving a prison sentence. However, this past year he was finally able to find housing -- but he said it almost cost him his life.
Since birth, Parker has always had a difficult life.
Two days after he was born, his parents gave him up for reasons he has never known. He was brought up by his grandparents, but still encountered his parents from time to time.
To this day, Parker has memories of his parents beating him for no apparent reason. He even recalls an instance when his mother force-fed him numerous hot peppers until he cried.
“I hated them,” Parker said.
So when he turned 15, Parker decided to leave home and never looked back.
Growing up in a broken home and experiencing physical and emotional abuse left scars deep inside him that followed him wherever he went. These may have played a role in his incarceration about 10 years later.
Parker, who was 25 years old at the time, was living near Clarksville, squatting from house to house.
One day, Parker said he found that a man had sexually abused a child he knew. Something inside him urged him to do something about it.
On Sept. 3, 1988, while pretending to be intoxicated, Parker asked the man for a ride to his grandparents' house. Once there, Parker said he attacked the man, who fought back until he was rendered unconscious. Parker said he put the man inside the trunk of his own vehicle and drove it to a liquor store. Somehow, the man escaped and when Parker tried to turn the car around, he found his path blocked by another vehicle.
After a confrontation with that driver, Parker said he rammed the driver's car, then took his vehicle to locate the man he had abducted. After finding him and putting the man in the trunk of the second vehicle, Parker said he returned to the liquor store and left the vehicle with the man still locked inside.
The man was later rescued and Parker was arrested, jailed on charges of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, robbery, theft by extortion, theft by taking, habitual violator, and leaving the scene of a crime, according to Habersham County Clerk of Superior Court records.
That's Parker's side of the story. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office does not hold any record of the case because it's oldest records are from 2010. But the Clerk of Habersham County Superior Court confirms the assault of the two victims, Parker's charges, and his 20-year prison sentence.
After serving 18 years, eight months, and 23 days in nine prisons, Parker said he was granted parole and was enrolled in a drug rehabilitation community for alcoholism.
During that time, Parker managed to find work at the J.R. Crickets restaurants in Midtown Atlanta, where he served movie stars and even met Elton John.
Once he had served his sentence, Parker said he was released from rehab with a small amount of money he had saved from his Atlanta job. Officially a free man, he was ready to turn over a new leaf.
In 2008, Parker moved in with his girlfriend in Douglasville. But their relationship didn’t work out and he was on the streets again after three months.
At some point, Parker got connected with a religious program in Roopville that offered shelter for homeless people.
“You had to pay like $300 a month, but if you ain’t got all the money they’ll take care of you anyway,” he said.
Parker lived there for several years and worked odd jobs to try and pay his monthly fee.
But a serious criminal record made it difficult to move forward in life. Parker struggled to find consistent work and could never afford a place of his own. He lived day by day.
A few years ago, Parker, who relies on medication, overdosed and awoke in a hospital bed with officers standing nearby. He pulled his gastric tube out of his body and became combative. After being restrained, a doctor evaluated him and found major damage to his vocal cords. He now speaks with a raspy voice that makes it hard to communicate.
Despite making poor choices during this incident, the damage to his vocal cords eventually helped him acquire Social Security Disability Insurance.
Parker, who once was sometimes unable to muster $300 a month for a room, is now making $783 a month, living in a fully-furnished studio apartment at a Lighthouse Of Hope Ministries building.
He’s even able to cook meals for himself in his room, which wasn’t possible in the past.
“If I didn’t have that disability [check] I would still be homeless,” Parker said, and also noted that he is in the process of finding an even better home with the Housing Authority of the City of Carrollton. “They said I’m next on the list.”
Parker expects to be able to move into his new home next month.
