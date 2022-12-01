The price I recently paid for a jar of mayonnaise and loaf bread ($10.29 - not including tax) and $20 and change for a turkey breast got me more seriously thinking about this inflation thing that is beating our grocery budget to death.
In the meantime, totally unrelated to my scattered inflationary thoughts, my friend Jan Johnson who is a history buff like me and who is the mayor pro-tem of our fair town of Bowdon, showed me an old ledger from the town’s archives from a local general store which lists dozens of names of customers, what they bought, what it cost and, in some cases, how they paid for it other than by cash or check.
Let’s go back almost a century and look at some prices of groceries and other goods. The years of the ledger are 1924 to 1926 which was just before The Great Depression unfolded.
I don’t know what the inflation rate was way back then when my mother was five or six years old, but I read somewhere that the average hourly pay was just over 66 cents. That would be a little over $26 for a 40-hour week and $1,372 or so for a year’s labor. So how far would $26 go back then? Today it probably won’t even get you a tank of gas, unless it’s your lawn mower tank.
The name of the store is not written in the ledger, but some loose paperwork is from the Bowdon Army Store which advertised a “complete line of men’s clothing, ladies’ coats, dresses, piece goods and groceries.”
It must have had just about anything anyone wanted or needed from the hand-written lists of items which were sold, and it all — the store and its customers — appeared to be like family. That was Bowdon then; that is Bowdon now.
Most of the writing in the book is in pencil, and over time some of it has faded, and the pages have yellowed, making some of it difficult to read.
One of the first entries is from 1924 when a man bought a horse collar for $2.50 and apparently paid for it sometime later with some meal of equal value.
In another transaction a purchase was paid for by what looks like “hauling coal.” One paid by “shoe work.”
A refrigerator was sold for $30 and paid for by $15 in cash and $15 in “advertising.”
To see what things cost in relation to what folks earned, in another sale, just under $10 ($9.55) bought two pairs of overalls, a hat and a pair of shoes. Another customer bought a total of six shirts, a rubber ball and a tablet, some suspenders, hose (hosiery, I think) and coffee for $10.04.
It doesn’t list the amount of goods, but one bill came to $1.35 for sugar (50 cents), coffee (50 cents) and salt (35 cents).
Some other prices: a bushel of meal, $1.35, 13 pounds of lard, $2.21, candy, $.05, tablet, $.05, pencil, $.05 and snuff, $.10
One entry shows six sacks of hog feed being sold for $17.40.
I read somewhere else that the average hourly wage in the U. S. now is $29.81 which would have been more than the weekly earnings of the average worker in 1926. So, it is all relative.
However I look at it, I am still flabbergasted by the price of bread and mayo and my Thanksgiving turkey.
