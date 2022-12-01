The price I recently paid for a jar of mayonnaise and loaf bread ($10.29 - not including tax) and $20 and change for a turkey breast got me more seriously thinking about this inflation thing that is beating our grocery budget to death.

In the meantime, totally unrelated to my scattered inflationary thoughts, my friend Jan Johnson who is a history buff like me and who is the mayor pro-tem of our fair town of Bowdon, showed me an old ledger from the town’s archives from a local general store which lists dozens of names of customers, what they bought, what it cost and, in some cases, how they paid for it other than by cash or check.

Trending Videos