Dating can still be a mighty fine adventure, especially when it’s with your wife. Take it from me.
Myra Beth and I went knockin’ around in LaGrange the other day. It had been a month of Sundays since the both of us had anything that remotely resembled a date. We let life get in the way of living sometimes.
“Let’s go antiquing,” I had suggested, visions of vintage Coca-Cola signs and old, smelly books were intermingled in my mind.
“Okay! Let’s go,” Myra Beth replied, no doubt lost in a reverie of carnival glass, doilies, and those inescapable trinkets that reminded her of her grandmother.
We’ve long ago reached the point in our marriage where we can read each other’s minds, finish each other’s sentences. I can pick up a conversation at supper where I left it off a couple of days ago at breakfast, and she understands, doesn’t bat an eye. She loves a good BBQ joint, Chanel No. 5, sweet tea, Alabama football, and the juke boxes at the Waffle House. She doesn’t like her eggs runny, as John Prine often sang to us, but I’ve always overlooked that.
Well, that and the Alabama football part. (Don’t tell her I said that.)
It’s a beautiful day. Driving weather. Fall is settling down all around us like a young pup into the lap of an awestruck toddler. From Taylor’s Ridge in northwest corner of our state to West Point Lake just a piece from our Roopville home, the majestic scenery along Highway 27 offers up a piece of heaven, almost as good as hot-Planters-peanuts-in-a-chilled- glass-bottled-Coke in-the-heat-of-Summer heaven. That is, at least until you reach that God-forsaken, 90-degree zig-and-zag just this side of LaGrange.
“Ain’t this the most ridiculous, cattywampused thing?” I somewhat rhetorically asked aloud, of the zig zag.
“I bet a man came up with the design, you think?” Myra Beth followed up, not so rhetorically.
You’ll not get an argument from me; like I said a week ago, I’m still in training.
Anyway, we’re particular folks, Myra Beth and I. We prefer local faire, food, specialty stores, and the sort. We were a bit early for lunch, so we preferred to work up an appetite with some browsing. Easing past the magnificent town square with its fountain, making one briefly believe you’re catching a slice of downtown Savannah, our eyes caught sight of miniature, multi-colored, metal, hot-air balloons hanging from the Marketplace at LaFayette Square, enticing us to find the nearest yellow-boxed parallel parking spot, and come in for a spell.
The Marketplace isn’t your faux antique stores you come across nowadays, replete with replica RC Cola signage and artificial flowers that you’d buy for your great-aunt’s headstone for a yearly decoration. No, this place is the real deal, with exquisite, antique furniture pieces, pictures, jewelry, and toys, with the occasional local artisan pieces. Like the hot-air balloons. I already felt my slate-gray Truist debit card burning a hole in my front shorts pocket.
Almost two hours later, we strolled out with a two of those metal balloons, a couple of ornate and orange metal pumpkins, a 100-year-old mahogany-framed schoolhouse picture, and some trinkets and doohickeys. One, in particular, was a Jimmy Carter beer stein, with the phrase “Why not our best?” printed to the left of Mr. Jimmy’s silhouette.
My “best” at the Marketplace that day was a little south of $300 bucks.
By this time, Charlie Joseph’s was calling out to us. Quaint and colorful, Charlie Joseph’s downtown is a 100-year-old LaGrange institution, something out of a picture ad from a 1940’s Look magazine. The red, twirling bar stools sit mighty fine as well. Their famous chili burger, which also came loaded with white onions and yellow swirl of French’s best, and fresh slaw dog, so fresh it barked, or rather, snapped with each bite, was something of a cheat meal, I reckon. The folks are most hospitable, too. The lady with an ever-present smile made small talk with us about our food, the oncoming Fall, and our shopping exploits.
Can’t beat good food and good conversation with salt-of-the-earth folks, even if it comes with a pack of Rolaids to-go.
We decided to top our lunch off with some crème brulee from the Café Brulee and Dessert Bar, another local place, just a hop and skip across Bull Street. (This time, don’t tell Dr. Webster on me.) Not to sound like I’m putting on airs or anything, but most joints cannot do true crème brulee; however, this is not the case with Café Brulee. Ours was in a decorative aluminum serving bowl, flame-kissed to caramelized perfection.
All in all, it had been lovely date. As Rick Bragg would say, “It was a good moment, the kind you would like to press between the pages of a book, or hide in your sock drawer, so you could touch it again.” Those moments still happen at our age.
We were backtracking through the square, searching for the local bookstore we passed on our way in, when our maroon-colored Honda Odyssey van, had something of a fainting spell, much like Scarlett’s Aunt Pittypat, only smelling salts, unfortunately, couldn’t cure this ailment. We made it home, but were out $500 big ones a few days later. Seems as though the alternator gave up the ghost.
“It’s always an adventure of some sort with us,” Myra Beth reminded me, rolling her eyes and snickering, as we sat in the waiting room of the LaGrange Wal-Mart service center that afternoon.
“Always has been,” I followed, then instructed what seemed to be the hundredth person how to work the service department door. (One had to push it in and then yank to open it.) “But I wouldn’t change it,” I thought aloud.
I looked around to find Myra Beth shuffling through the various Rain-X windshield wipers for Maryn’s (our oldest daughter’s) Scion. And life, it seems, goes on.
Yep, dating your wife is a mighty fine adventure. A mighty fine one indeed.
