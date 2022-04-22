Spring is here, in case your thermometer hasn’t told you. One sign, as true a sign as the appearance of the first robin redbreast? Sandals have returned.
I’ve always avoided pretty sandals. They were too fussy — too prissy. I have had sandals in the past…just ones made of more homely stuff, like canvas or leather. I like footwear you can hike in, or garden in, or wear to run from grizzly bears (just in case I ever ran across one in the wilds of Carroll County).
At this point, I should warn all of you that this column is going to be a little on the “girlie” side. I know that surprises some of you. I have been a long time member of the “practical dressers” club, shunning all things frilly. Even when required to dress up, I tended to lean toward safe and sturdy. But all that has changed now. I have had a pedicure.
This all started at Christmas. My friend Pat and her granddaughter Shannon gave me a pedicure gift certificate for Christmas. At first I was a little horrified. People like me don’t read fashion magazines. They didn’t worry about matching purse and shoes. And they didn’t get pedicures. I held on to the certificate, though, thinking if Pat was kind enough to give it to me, I should at least use it. I made it through January and February. Who wants to go in and have somebody mess with their feet when it’s cold? And March passed without too much thought toward the process. In the meantime, the gift certificate made it’s slow way to the bottom of a pile of papers on my desk, where it safely gathered dust.
The other day I fished it out and considered it. Spring is here, after all. Tis the time to bare our toes, and why not have nice nails for once in my life? Surely I wouldn’t get kicked out of the tomboy club for that single infraction. I picked up the phone and made the appointment.
The next day, while I sat waiting for the place to open, I regarded my toes in their natural state. I’m not in the habit of wearing shoes, unless I absolutely have to. When I was little, to get ready for summer, I used to run up and down our gravel driveway to get my soles as tough as I possibly could. In the heyday of my unfettered feet, I could walk across a blacktop parking lot in the middle of the day, bottoms of my feet tough enough to take the heat. Leather-like soles have always been a source of pride for me.
That is, until I regarded them closely in the parking lot at the nail salon. They were pretty scary, I’m afraid. Before I went in, I took a paperclip and tried to pry out any residual sock lint from under the nails.
A little lady met me at the door. “Pick your nail color and sit in chair two.” I obeyed, choosing a pale pink that was as close as possible to my natural nail color. After all, I didn’t want to go to far, too fast on my foray into frilliness. I sat and stuck my feet down into a tub of bubbling water. I looked at the nail station where shining tools were laid out on a white towel. It reminded me a little of a surgeon’s tray.
A young woman, tinier even than the first lady, came and knelt in front of me. She must have had a look at my feet when I came in the door, because her hands were already safely encased in rubber gloves. First she coated my feet in liquid soap and put them gently into the hot water. Jets came on and my feet started tingling. “Hey, that’s not so bad.” At this point, she turned on the massaging chair where I sat. The mechanisms started rolling up and down, kneading my back like a loaf of bread. I was slowly being worked into a puddle of goo.
Once my feet were nice and clean, the lady pulled them out of the water and had a good look at them, running her fingers over the bottoms of my soles and heels. I think they made quite an impression on her, because she left immediately and came back with another tool. Have you ever gone to a party where they were serving fine cheese and used one of those fancy cheese-slicers? It was one of those. She needed it to scrape the barnacles off the soles of my feet.
At first I was a little worried that it might hurt, but as she diligently worked away years of toughened hide, it only tickled a little. For the last stubborn layer, she pulled out the Black and Decker belt sander, working my feet over until they were left baby-pink. She pushed my cuticles and painted my nails and by the time I looked down again, I was amazed. It looked like I had someone else’s feet on the end of my legs.
Fear not, gentle readers. I’m not going to turn into a girlie girl. I just don’t have it in me. But for the next few weeks, I am going to enjoy having pretty toes. I might have to invest in a stylish pair of sandals while I’m at it.
