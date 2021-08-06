I’m frustrated.
My iPhone isn’t working. It’s 12:14 p.m., and I’m on hold with my phone company. This is my fourth call today as my problem keeps getting escalated, and I have two missions to complete today:
Mission #1: Replace my iPhone. I already know what’s not working. My keyboard doesn’t work and I can’t type emails, texts and even future columns since I write many of these pieces on my phone.
Mission #2: Complete this column while I wait for a representative to solve my cell phone’s problem.
I read somewhere the average person clicks on his or her phone 900 plus times per day. That’s a lot. And I’m probably in the above average category. That’s not something I’m proud of achieving as I’m dependent on a cell phone for my work.
Hold on…my representative is back.
“What did you say was the problem again with your phone?” the representative asks.
“My keypad isn’t working and I can’t type letters necessary for me to send an email or text,” I answer. “I think you’re going to need to send me a replacement phone.”
“OK, before we can agree to send a replacement phone, we need to run some tests,” she instructs. “Please grab your phone and go to the section. I will need you to back up it up and I will stay on the phone with you until it’s finished.”
Fifteen minutes later my phone is backed up, and I learned about my representative’s recent finger injury while we waited. She’s been in a lot of pain.
“It’s now backed up,” I tell my representative.
“Now I need you to go back to Settings and enter your password,” she says.
“You see—that’s why I’m calling you,” I inform her. “My keypad doesn’t work so I can’t type in my password.”
“Hmmm,” she whispers. “I’ll need to call Apple Support. Please wait while I put you on hold. I will then call you back within 30-45 minutes following your call with Apple to make sure your phone issue is resolved.”
Thirteen minutes later, I hear an energetic voice on the other line.
“Hello Joseph, you have reached Apple Support!” she says. “What type of issue are you having with your phone?”
I explain it again for the nonillionth time today, and I follow my Apple representative’s help for the entire process.
Thirty-three minutes later our task is finalized, and now all I have to do is wait for my phone carrier representative to call me back so I can complete the first mission.
It’s now been two hours since I wrote the previous sentence, and I still haven’t heard from my representative with the hurt finger. I’m calling my carrier now—
“Due to the high call volume, your estimated wait time is (long pause) 26 minutes,” the computerized voice tells me.
Oh well, it’s 4:21 p.m. and I’ve almost accomplished Mission #2. As for Mission #1, I’ll be lucky if I talk to a representative before tomorrow’s sunrise.
Wait…a representative is ready to help me now…
I explain my issue again. It’s now 5:03 p.m. and finally my issue is resolved—
“After performing all of the tests, we can now safely determine that we will need to send you a new phone as a replacement,” she politely tells me. “You should receive it tomorrow.”
I’ll believe it when I see it. Until then, have a nice day!
Bye! Bye!
