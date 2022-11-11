My Pop was a veteran of WWII. The war to end all wars. He was a paratrooper who fought during the Battle of the Bulge. My favorite photo of him in uniform was taken when he had just finished basic training. He’s posing with a buddy. Maybe in a photo booth. They’re both wearing their hats rakishly, grinning like a couple of plow boys who were eating good for the first time in their lives. They looked excited and hopeful, like the world was just about to open into a new adventure.
After the war, his appearance in photos changed. The things that that 19-year old witnessed and did, the frozen trenches of Bastogne, the liberation of the concentration camp Dachau, those horrors showed in his eyes and for the rest of his life, he was still fighting battles in his sleep.
Although we are thankfully not at war right now, the United States of America has been at war for 225 out of 245 years. That’s 92% of the time since 1776. I’ve known many veterans who served during wartime. Although some carry greater scars than others, most every Veteran has been impacted by serving in wartime. Physical health, mental health, the stress that serving put on their families, the sacrifices have been great.
A group that hasn’t forgotten this sacrifice is the American Legion. It was founded at the end of World War I by American soldiers who were still in France, trying to get medical care and compensation for disabled soldiers.
Here in Carroll County, Post 143 keeps up that tradition by assisting returning veterans, helping them to get on with life. Nationally, the American Legion offers Family Support networks, Troop Support, scholarships, Youth Support, and a Veteran’s Career center. Here our Post raises money, takes gifts and clothes to the Veteran’s Hospital, and essentially does anything they can to bring comfort to the people in this area who have served our country.
Part of that service is providing a flag-folding ceremony when a veteran dies. Post 143’s honor guard is the only local veterans’ group that provides a flag-folding ceremony at the funerals — about 50 veterans per year. We also see the color guard in most local parades and veterans’ events.
Nationally, the American Legion has become one of the largest veteran organizations in U.S. history. 600,000 to 1 million members joined from 1919 to 1941 and has remained over 2.5 million members since ’45. There are now 10,000 local posts including our own Post 143. (Post 143 began in 1935 with 30 original members, all veterans of World War I.) The early Legion usually recognized WWI, WWII and Korean vets but now serves them all for all wars.
There are other veteran’s organizations but the American Legion is the largest and the only one that accepts veterans that served in major wars or conflicts, here and overseas. And as war continues, and conflicts confront our nation, more young people will enter service. More veterans will be returning, in need of the things that the American Legion provides.
The Legion was involved in Armistice Day celebrations held on November 11 of each year commemorating the end of WWI. These celebrations were later was changed to Veterans Day on the same date. In the early days of WW II, patriotism was at an all time high. Veteran’s Day was a big deal with schools turned out for the day and lots of speeches and flag waving. Ladies passed out poppies. They wanted to make sure our veterans were remembered. Make sure that sacrifice was remembered.
If you’d like to celebrate your veterans on Monday, November 14th, bring them to the Veteran’s Day Concert Celebration at the Mabry Center at Carrollton High School. It’s hosted by the CHS Trojan Band. Student musicians will play patriotic songs and admission is free. I’m sure there will be some folks there from the American Legion and other veterans’ groups. Come to the concert and thank them for their service. It’s a great way to let our veterans know that we still remember.
