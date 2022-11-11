My Pop was a veteran of WWII. The war to end all wars. He was a paratrooper who fought during the Battle of the Bulge. My favorite photo of him in uniform was taken when he had just finished basic training. He’s posing with a buddy. Maybe in a photo booth. They’re both wearing their hats rakishly, grinning like a couple of plow boys who were eating good for the first time in their lives. They looked excited and hopeful, like the world was just about to open into a new adventure.

After the war, his appearance in photos changed. The things that that 19-year old witnessed and did, the frozen trenches of Bastogne, the liberation of the concentration camp Dachau, those horrors showed in his eyes and for the rest of his life, he was still fighting battles in his sleep.

Trending Videos