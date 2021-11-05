The Boy from Haralson County is about to have a milestone birthday.
Harold Shedd may be the most influential person from Bremen, but not many would recognize him on the street.
That’s because Shedd is responsible for many of the singing voices that have come through radio dashboards for the last 40-plus years.
The band Alabama, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Billy Ray Cyrus and Toby Keith are just a few of the careers that Shedd has either launched or influenced in a career that has spanned nearly a half century.
On Monday, the man that launched those legends turns 90.
“I feel pretty good about turning 90,” Shedd said. “I don’t think I’ve got 90 more, but I feel good about being 90."
In a one-on-one interview at Jerry’s Country Kitchen with the Times-Georgian on Friday, Shedd indulged in a breakfast of scrambled eggs and wheat toast, and reflected on his life as a man who is not only acquainted with country music royals, but is revered by them.
That journey began immediately after high school in 1950, when Shedd moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, to work for radio station KARK, playing live music.
“It’s hard to sing at 6:30 in the morning,” Shedd said, “especially if you just got home.”
Shedd moved his radio career to WTLS after his work in Arkansas and three years in the Army.
“WTLS had just been built, and was going on the air,” Shedd said. “I got promoted from the weekend guy to a regular shift in sales and marketing, so I got to where I could do a lot of stuff at a radio station … I could sit down and write a commercial, and go in and produce a spot, and all that.”
Those duties morphed into jingle writing.
“We would confiscate a good stinger (a final pitch or chord at the end of a musical piece) from a Glenn Miller record, or something and put it on the end, That’s how all of that started.”
But Shedd never lost the desire to perform. For that reason, after a 14-year career in radio, he decided to make the leap to Nashville, Tennessee.
“Everybody wants to sing,” Shedd said. “If you’re gonna be in music, especially country music, you have to go to Nashville. I still wanted to sing.”
He didn’t make the big time as a singer; in his words, he “segued into another thing.”
That “other thing” started with Shedd building a recording studio and recording commercials.
In the 1980’s, the Music Mill, was one of the top five studios in the world.
“Everybody that was anybody wanted to record there,” Shedd said, because of its log construction, designed by an acoustic engineer.
The Nashville Songwriters Association International now owns the property.
In a story on the organization’s website, Americansongwriter.com, NSAI Executive Director Bart Herbison, tells the story of how he enticed Shedd into selling him the Music Mill.
“We were in what was the Bill Hudson building on 17th Avenue on Music Row,” Herbison recalled, “and we were bulging at the seams, and I’d heard that the Music Mill was being sold. It was going to become a high-end Spanish restaurant.
"I called Harold and said, ‘Harold, do you want to drive by the Music Mill for the next 30 or 40 years and see somebody serving enchiladas out of that famous building? It needs to be about music, and it needs to be with somebody who launches careers, because that’s what the building has been about.’
"We’re a not-for-profit organization with a limited budget. But after I made some calls to see if we could get some people to help us, I told Harold how much money we had and he sold us the building for less than what he was originally going to get (from the restaurant owners).”
Shedd said the organization has recently spent about $800,000 to renovate the building and has signed “155 songwriters. It’s like a giant think tank.”
Shedd confirmed that he sold the Music Mill for less money than what he was offered by other companies.
“Bart wanted it badly. I could tell,” Shedd said.
He’s still in touch with many of the artists with whom he has worked. Others have passed away.
Some his most memorable experiences come from legendary artists like the late Mel Tillis, Glen Campbell, and Roger Miller. He had the opportunity to work with those three in particular because they knew each other.
“I worked with Mel first,” Shedd said. “Mel said, ‘you know you need to make some records with Glen Campbell.’ He introduced me to Glen, and Glen says, ‘you need to make some records with Roger Miller.’”
Those collaborations turned into Shedd working with Tillis and Roy Clark on a movie they produced called “Uphill all the Way” in which Shedd produced the soundtrack. Shedd produced theme music sung by Tillis on another film, written by Norman Mailer called “Tough Guys Don’t Dance.”
Shedd has done several other projects, including duets with Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.
“One night — this is probably one of the highlights of my career — in my studio, I was producing Mel, Glen, Roy Clark, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson all at one time doing this movie soundtrack.
“Roy was a great guy,” Shedd added. “I never made records with him, but I did a lot of specialty kind of stuff with him.”
Shedd is revered by artists such as the Kentucky Headhunters, Kathy Mattea, and Shania Twain among countless others.
There are stories of how Shedd discovered Toby Keith and Billy Ray Cyrus and how his “gut feeling” for both artists were all he needed to believe in them.
Those gut feelings were different for each person.
Flying home from the Grammy awards in California, Shedd happened to meet a flight attendant who had “a friend that sings.” Shedd told the flight attendant to have her friend send him a tape. As it happened, the flight attendant already had a tape of her friend, Toby Keith.
On that particular tape, there were five songs; three became No. 1 hits, the other two were top-five.
“He [Keith] had presented the tape to Capitol Records,” Shedd said, “and they told him he couldn’t write or sing.
"It amazed me," Shedd said of the former record executive's reaction to Keith's music. "I didn’t know that [story] at the time. I found it out later.”
Shedd then traveled with the flight attendant to Oklahoma City at a club named Chastain’s.
Toby Keith had to do cover songs on his last set that night, and the two met for breakfast the next morning. Shedd structured a deal and the first song released was “Should Have Been a Cowboy.” It sold “two or three million records.”
How he met Billy Ray Cyrus was a bit different. Shedd said he had only seen feedback from a female audience once before — at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta during an Elvis Presley show in 1957.
“People were throwing their underwear on stage,” Shedd said of Presley’s 1957 show. “I hadn’t seen it since then.” .
He saw Cyrus in a club in Charleston, West Virginia. Cyrus, the son of a local politician and steelworker, “just blew me away,” he said.
Shedd saw him again in Ashland, Kentucky, but questioned what he was seeing.
“I just wasn’t sure,” he said, so he decided to go see another Cyrus show in Ashland — this time in disguise.
“It was the same thing again.”
Cyrus went on to mega-stardom with “Achy Breaky Heart,” which became the first country song to become certified platinum since “Islands in the Stream” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton in 1983.
Shedd said he has but one regret in his long and storied career.
“I never made a record with George Jones. I really wish I had. We were friends, and it just never worked out,” Shedd said. “I wish I had the opportunity...he was the greatest country singer that ever lived.”
Many who will gather next weekend at his 90th birthday party at Mill Town in Bremen will say that Shedd is the best executive in country music of all time; a man who never shied away from doing the unexpected. Artists such as K.T. Oslin is an example of Shedd's calculated risks in the industry. The Grammy winner passed away last December.
Shedd, with his notorious humility, prefers to deflect credit elsewhere.
“God has been good to me, or it never would have happened.”
