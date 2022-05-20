Editor's Note: Portions of this column are courtesy of www.astateredwolves.com.
It was November 2002. I was in Fordyce, Ark. for a playoff game with rival McGehee High School Owls and the home team Fordyce Redbugs.
Yes, that’s right. Redbugs.
I was honored that night to meet a man who was considered to be very accomplished in the football world. He coached 10 years at Arkansas State, and later became the Director of Scouting for the Dallas Cowboys.
After suffering a stroke in 2016, Larry Lacewell just couldn’t bounce back and passed away this week.
Fordyce’s favorite son is the one and only Paul “Bear” Bryant, legendary houndstooth spokesmodel, and of course, head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Lacewell could be considered Fordyce’s second favorite son and was a man that I had watched on my television when I was a kid in Northeast Arkansas.
He was back home that night in 2002.
As a young sports journalist, I quickly began to conjure ideas on how I could approach him for some sort of an interview. Why he was there really had little to do with football. He was home for the first time in decades to go hunting the next morning with his brother, but he wanted to watch his beloved Bugs.
I remembered the many times during the football seasons of my youth that I watched him and Northeast Arkansas sportscasting legend Dick Clay talk about the Arkansas State Indians (now Red Wolves).
Some Georgia football scholars might remember 1986 when the Indians squared off with Georgia Southern for the Division 1-AA (FCS) football championship in Tacoma, Wash.
Coming into that game, Lacewell’s Indians had already made school history by beating Memphis, and tying Ole Miss. He wasn’t afraid to play against the big boys.
They were 12-1-1, their only loss to Mississippi State. As I said, he wasn’t afraid to play the against big boys.
But on that December night in 1986, The Hambone carved up Arkansas State and won the Division 1-AA championship (FCS) 48-21.
Tracy Ham rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 306 yards and a TD that night and the Indians just couldn’t keep up.
Lacewell was still the 1985 and 1986 Southland Coach of the Year. He coached five First Team All-Americans, 23 Honorable Mention AP All-Americans and 24 All-Southland Conference selections. In his A-State tenure, 13 players went on to play in the NFL and 18 have since been inducted into the A-State Hall of Honor.
Also serving as Arkansas State Athletic Director from 1979-89, Lacewell engineered Arkansas State's move from Division I-AA to Division I-A, now known as FCS. As athletic director, Lacewell created avenues for regional and national telecasts, raised funds for a new football administration building and obtained state funds for the construction of First National Bank Arena that opened in 1987.
Following his tenure at Arkansas State, Lacewell spent two seasons as defensive coordinator at Tennessee, helping the Volunteers win the Southeastern Conference title in 1990. He served as the head of scouting for the Dallas Cowboys for 14 seasons (1991-2004).
Born Feb. 12, 1937, in Fordyce, Lacewell played high school football for his father, Arvel. A three-year, two-way starter, Lacewell earned all-state and all-district honors as a senior. He was one of two five-sport lettermen in the history of the school, lettering in football, basketball, track, swimming and tennis.
He graduated in 1959 from Arkansas A&M, now Arkansas-Monticello, with a degree in physical education. He played in four championship games at Arkansas A&M and served as an assistant coach. He was a graduate assistant at Alabama in 1959 for Paul "Bear" Bryant, a high school teammate of Lacewell's father in Fordyce. He earned his master's degree in physical education from Alabama in 1960.
He did radio commercials for Delta Pest Control in Arkansas, opening with the fact that during his playing days, he was a Chigger, a Redbug (both at Fordyce) and a Boll Weevil (University of Arkansas at Monticello).
He was that, and more. He was a championship college coach, and moved on to put his fingerprints on one of the greatest runs in NFL history with the Dallas Cowboys.
The night I got to actually meet and talk to him in person, he was wearing one of those Super Bowl rings, and I was bold enough to ask him to show it to me.
He didn’t just put the ring up with his hand, he took it off, handed it to me and told me to put it on.
That memory will stay with me forever. And he will always be Arkansas’ version of Larry Legend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.