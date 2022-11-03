“That boy seems nice and all, but have you really checked him out? Are you sure he’s not a drug dealer or something?”
Myra Beth had posed a question to her mother, sitting in their cozy living room, between swigs of sweet tea—an inquiry that elicited her Mama’s response. Myra Beth had asked as soon as I had skipped down the back stairs of the deck and hopped into my black Toyota 4-Runner, heading back to my apartment in Jacksonville. From her mama’s response, anyone might be able to divine Myra Beth’s question. It was, after all, a standard, run-of-the-mill question that any recently love-struck girl would ask concerning a prospective beau: “Well, what did you think of him?”
Seems as though my tinted windows, Alpine sound system blasting Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” loud enough to wake the dead coming up the gravel driveway, and my severe summer sinus infection had left an initial - and somewhat indelible - impression upon my (future) mother-in-law.
It seems as though I was sniffing and snorting to beat the band. The proverbial “icing on the cake” had to do with my bloodshot eyes. In short, I was a walking, talking, sniffing and snorting, saddlebag of snot, and had nary a clue as to the vibes I was giving off. The sinus meds didn’t help matters, but what does one do?
“You were nice, but I remember asking Myra Beth if she had done her homework on you. That truck! Your sniffing and bloodshot eyes! What else was I supposed to think?” My mother-in-law recently reminded everyone of the first impression I had left. Her words fell between staccato-like laughs and harrumphs.
“But, I guess we’ll still keep you around.” With this, she smiles, accompanied by a somewhat ominous laugh.
This story gets rehashed a couple of times a year, usually around birthdays and holidays, much to the amusement of my daughters, Maryn and Mialeigh, who are always within earshot. Kind of like a family tradition, if you will, that ol’ Hank Jr. sings about.
Okay, well, maybe not the best comparison in my defense.
And, well, despite Myra Beth temporarily losing her mind a couple of months later and subsequently - albeit briefly - dumping me like a sack of baking potatoes, I stuck around the little white house on Wilson-Willingham Road for a while. I had taken a break from having my head in my books at JSU, and was working full-time, with a little smattering of softball and basketball games (and some imbibing - but no illicit substances, mind you) sprinkled in here and there. So, suffice it to say, I had some time to do some courting, as well as eating a good home-cooked meal, too.
And, boy howdy, those home-cooked meals - pintos, creamed corn, a mess or two of turnip greens, fried “ok-ree” and taters, and real cornbread. Why, her food has been known to heal the sick and raise the dead. I was a bit on the wiry side back then – “skinflint,” folks back home called me. Didn’t get food like this unless I took a trip home to see my sainted Granny. I often tell folks that Myra Beth’s mom and her cooking forever sealed the deal in regard to our relationship. (But don’t let on to Myra Beth! And, don’t get me started on her cakes and pies, for I will most certainly hoist myself with my own petard.)
What cornpone and homemade apple pie has brought together, let no man put asunder.
All these many years later - some 25 or so - there’s been a gracious plenty of meals at her table; however, that does not begin to define my mother-in-law. She guided me through the burdensome paperwork issues that weighed me down and almost got the better of me many times over when my Mom and Dad both passed away almost 20 years ago. I was mad at the world. Bitterness had swept over me like a north country winter wind.
“You’ll get through it,” she’d tell me whenever I was at my lowest, patting my shoulder. Her timing was impeccable to say the least.
And, speaking of her knack for impeccable timing, she has not hesitated to jerk a knot into me whenever I needed it, and, well, as sure as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, it’s been constant and needed - from financial mistakes to more-recent health concerns.
“I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t love you,” she has told me over the years, adding, “after all, you helped to give me my Marshmallows.” The “Marshmallows,” as her granddaughters are affectionately known, are perfection personified. If I had a dollar for every time I was told “never to get on to her Marshmallows at their Mimi’s house,” well, you all know how that saying goes. You know, I could retire and all that. When it comes to the 22-year-old and 16-year-old grandbabies, those few words can speak louder than any of these other 900 words I can write.
We’re getting ready to celebrate her birthday this week. I won’t tell her age because I was raised right. You can say it’s a little more special this year, a recent scare with her heart almost a year ago has made us hold each moment tighter, letting it linger just a little longer. And, she’ll cook - despite her birthday - you can bet on that, but not that fried stuff. Seems that we’re all a bit older, keeping an eye on those things that the doctors poke and prod us about. Oh, and Myra Beth will bring the cake - a homemade chocolate one - and bring the party favors. And that story - the one about the first impression I made - will be rehashed around the table in that little white house in Coldwater. The Marshmallows will laugh, and I’m sure I’ll be told to mind my place when it comes to them.
But, that’s okay. After all, according to my mother-in-law, I’m a keeper. And, well, that’ll pair nicely with a slice of chocolate birthday cake for her this year, don’t you think?
