“That boy seems nice and all, but have you really checked him out? Are you sure he’s not a drug dealer or something?” 

Myra Beth had posed a question to her mother, sitting in their cozy living room, between swigs of sweet tea—an inquiry that elicited her Mama’s response.  Myra Beth had asked as soon as I had skipped down the back stairs of the deck and hopped into my black Toyota 4-Runner, heading back to my apartment in Jacksonville. From her mama’s response, anyone might be able to divine Myra Beth’s question.  It was, after all, a standard, run-of-the-mill question that any recently love-struck girl would ask concerning a prospective beau: “Well, what did you think of him?”

