A hundred and fifty years ago, west Georgia was a frontier community made up of small farms and dry good stores. Since then, the area has grown larger and more prosperous but a few of the old-time traditions remain. Some of our most beloved vestiges are our musical traditions of Gospel and Bluegrass. Even though the people who wrote the songs are long gone, the musical styles are kept alive by dedicated musicians and fans.
At Carrollton Presbyterian Church, on October 16, they will be celebrating that old-time Bluegrass and Gospel music with a with A Joyful Noise, a worship service made up of scripture and favorite songs from our community’s past. The Byrd Family Singers will be offering up Gospel favorites and Roger and Melissa Hammett will be bringing alive the Bluegrass style. In the distant past, these two types of music represented two different communities, (black and white) and wouldn’t have been performed at the same time, but A Joyful Noise combines these two wonderful styles, unifying our community with song.
Gospel music had its beginnings in Villa Rica, Georgia with a man named Thomas Dorsey, who was a blues musician turned sacred composer. Faye Byrd, from the Byrd Family Singers talks about the origins of Gospel music in our community. “The Byrds have been performing in west Georgia for over 50 years. Even before that, there was a strong tradition of Gospel music in this area. It started before the depression, when enslaved people would sing Spirituals while they worked in the fields. Harriett Tubman used those songs to communicate secret messages to other people. It was a way of communication as well as a praise to God.”
Faye, Alan, and Adrian Byrd have been a musical mainstay in this area for decades and have sung sacred music throughout Georgia, parts of Alabama, Tennessee, the Carolinas and up north. They’ve recorded their music both in the studio and live and have also contributed their talents to the soundtrack of Grasshopper Tea, the History of West Georgia. When asked about making “a joyful noise,” Faye said, “In my Biblical research, I found that in 7 different passages we are commanded to make a ‘joyful noise unto the Lord.’ The number 7 is God’s ‘number of totality.’ He is our maker and creator and designed us so gladness would lift our spirits.”
Bluegrass music is also a part of our cultural makeup. The early settlers in this area were primarily from the British Isles and when they migrated here, they brought their fiddles and guitars. Banjos were added when enslaved people brought them from Africa and the whole musical form created a melting pot of cultures.
Roger Hammett has been playing bluegrass since he was a young man. “I played The Grand Ole Opry Traveling Show with greats like Grandpa Jones, Ernie Ashworth, Roni Stoneman and many more. I used a manager to book me as a substitute for professional bands, playing drums with Shenandoah, Marty Raborn, Stonewall Jackson, Doc Watson, and Vern Gosdin. Then, I met Ryan Robertson and am still playing gigs with him 32 years later.” Roger Hammett enjoys performing with his wife Melissa, whose rich, alto voice and autoharp adds warmth and depth to the old-time music they play. Roger adds, “I’ve been blessed to be able to use music as a way of making a living. I will keep on playing until I die.”
Carrollton Presbyterian Church’s Interim Reverend Kate Colussy-Estes said she is looking forward to A Joyful Noise.
“Music helps us say and feel things where words fail," she said. "We're able to connect with a part of ourselves and each other in a different kind of way. (This service) is a wonderful way for the larger Carrollton community to be introduced to or reconnect with Carrollton Presbyterian Church. After the last few years, when we were working so hard to protect our communities from illness, so many struggled with absence of community and lack of connection. We've reached a point where gathering is a bit less fraught and people are seeking ways to expand their circles.”
Reverend Kate was born and raised in Atlanta. She’s lived in Kentucky, Texas, North Carolina, and back to Georgia, so she knows about the effect traditional music has on people in a community.
“For many, it is a way of connecting with roots, with family and loved ones long departed, and with traditions that predate anyone we might have known personally," she said. "It is also a wonderful way for new members of a community to learn about that community's history.”
Reverend Kate enjoys old-time music. She even has a happy memory of hearing a bluegrass band in Germany, made of German bluegrass aficionados. As much as she appreciates traditional forms of music, she said she thinks it’s important to note that music, like other aspects of culture, sometimes comes with hard memories too, of mistreatment, oppression, and appropriation. Reverend Kate said she hopes that a service like this is not only a way to praise God, but also a way to reunify our community through music.
