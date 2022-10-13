A hundred and fifty years ago, west Georgia was a frontier community made up of small farms and dry good stores. Since then, the area has grown larger and more prosperous but a few of the old-time traditions remain. Some of our most beloved vestiges are our musical traditions of Gospel and Bluegrass. Even though the people who wrote the songs are long gone, the musical styles are kept alive by dedicated musicians and fans.

At Carrollton Presbyterian Church, on October 16, they will be celebrating that old-time Bluegrass and Gospel music with a with A Joyful Noise, a worship service made up of scripture and favorite songs from our community’s past. The Byrd Family Singers will be offering up Gospel favorites and Roger and Melissa Hammett will be bringing alive the Bluegrass style. In the distant past, these two types of music represented two different communities, (black and white) and wouldn’t have been performed at the same time, but A Joyful Noise combines these two wonderful styles, unifying our community with song.

Trending Videos