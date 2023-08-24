Last week was a hard week. I won’t go into details, but it was a week of immense loss for people I care about. By the end of it I was exhausted and ready for a do-over. Have you ever just wanted to jettison reality, crawl in a dark cave, and sleep for three days?
And yet, sleep eludes you, and you wake up without the very thing your body and soul need to feel better.
On Monday morning the texts and emails started coming, and by lunch time I knew that the community that connects me and surrounds me in faith held strong.
As I had tried to be last week for some friends, so now other friends were being there for me.
I hadn’t cried until the kind words of concern and love from friends near and far reminded me that Christ binds us together in grace that is stronger than even death.
While I still mourned the losses, I felt energized and hopeful from the outpouring of love.
As our African brothers and sisters have taught us, “God is good. All the time.”
I wonder how many of you have had hard weeks or months or even years and wanted life to be different from the mess it can be.
How often have you gone through something really difficult and felt alone, and that feeling of being alone just made it all the worse?
Maybe you are going through something right now — illness, divorce, loss of someone you love, and just the uncertainty of what comes next in your life.
All these experiences can feel like a lonesome valley or a dark night of the soul.
We can lose our bearings and forget what life before was like because our current situation is so overwhelming. I think about the people who have lost so much in Maui or Ukraine. Where do they find hope to go on?
We say, “I can’t imagine what you are going through” to people who are in a deep struggle. The truth is, we can imagine, and it scares us. What if instead, we said, “What you are going through must be really hard. I’m here to listen.” And then we listened, without judgment or expectation. We just listened to someone share their heart and soul. “I’m here with you” can go a long way when someone is feeling abandoned and unmoored. We call this empathy. It’s what I tried to offer to friends last week. It is what I received from friends this week, and believe me, it meant the world.
Through years of ministry and just being human, I have learned that listening is an act of love. When we enter someone’s experience of suffering by listening deeply, we show them love. We honor their story by listening and not judging, by attending to their life with an empathetic presence. We walk along beside them in their journey as a friend who is just there. More than words, our presence can communicate how much we care. A friend I know took a meal to her friend who was with her mother in the hospital. I thought, “That will mean so much, just showing up.”
It was a hard week. I saw some of the worst of human nature. I also saw the best of human nature, the way people show up when it counts. A group of young friends arranged to Facetime with their dying friend. They had not really been together in several years. They remembered a special time when they were all together. And they gathered around their dying friend so he would not be alone. They will not forget him or that time they spent both long ago and last week.
Some weeks, writing this column helps me have a different perspective on the hard parts of life. Thank you, dear readers, for the privilege of sharing my heart and mind with you
each week. Thank you for all the kind comments, emails, and texts. I appreciate that you take the time to show up and connect with me. I hope what I write connects deeply with you and helps you through the hard weeks.
