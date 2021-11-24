‘Tis the season to be watching a Hallmark movie.
My wife has already started watching a few and I plan to join her at least once or twice before Santa arrives. This year’s selections make it tough to decide which ones we will pick. Will it be “A Dickens of a Holiday,” “Gingerbread Miracle,” “Boyfriends of Christmas Past,” “Baking Spirits Bright” or “The Santa Stakeout?”
All I know is I’m definitely not going to watch “The Nine Kittens of Christmas.” I hate cat movies.
I actually like Hallmark movies because I can walk away at any time, come back 20 minutes later and still know by the end of the movie that Marilee and Zachary (or whatever their names are) will make goo-goo eyes at each other and live happily ever after. It’s just like real life.
Well, not exactly.
Imagine if Hallmark decided to scout Carroll County for about a week and then script a Christmas movie. My guess is the plot would go something like—
It was Wylene’s first trip to Wal-Mart since the pandemic began.
As she perused the aisle of motor oil in the automotive section, she accidentally knocked a quart of Valvoline Full Synthetic 5W-30 off the shelf. Suddenly, she heard a voice—“I’ll pick that up for you ma’am. Too bad you didn’t knock off that quart of Penzoil. I can’t stand Penzoil.”
That’s when she locked eyes with the man and said—“I’ve never really cared much for Penzoil myself.”
And she smiled.
“Valvoline’s pretty good,” he continued. “But if it were me—I’d go with the Castrol. By the way, my name’s Harley—like the motorcycle.”
“I know,” Wylene replied. “I see your name scribbled on your work shirt.”
“Well, at least I know you can read,” laughed Harley. “I hope you have a good day, ma’am.”
And he walked away.
A few days later, Wylene decided to take her best friend Kim to lunch at Billy Bob’s Barbecue. Once they arrived, they found an open booth and stared at the chalk board to read the daily specials. Wylene couldn’t decide whether she wanted the country fried steak and gravy or the barbecue chicken when all of the sudden she heard a voice.
“You ain’t dropped any quarts of Valvoline lately?” the voice whispered.
Wylene turned around and Harley stood smiling ear-to-ear.
“I thought I recognized that voice,” said Wylene. “And by the way—I followed your advice. I bought the Castrol.”
Harley smiled and walked away.
“I think he likes you,” Kim told Wylene.
Wylene turned red in the face. A few minutes later, the food arrived, and Kim noticed Wylene couldn’t help but glance at Harley. Once they finished their banana pudding for dessert, Wylene walked by Harley and said hello again as she walked to the cash register.
“That will be zero dollars,” said Beverly, the Billy Bob’s cashier. “That man over there paid for your lunch.”
Wylene and Kim walked over to Harley and thanked him.
“You know my name,” said Harley. “But you never told me your name.”
“I’m Wylene,” she said with sparks in her eyes. “And this is my friend Kim.”
“Nice to meet you,” said Harley. “Hey, Wylene—I’ve got tickets to the Drifters concert coming up on December 11 at Milltown Music Hall in Bremen. How about you going with me?”
“I’d like that very much,” said Wylene.
I’ll stop writing here. You’ll have to watch the rest of the movie if it ever gets made on the Hallmark Channel. I would tell you more about Wylene and Harley—but I don’t want to spoil the ending.
Oh, you’ll never guess.
