Some reflections on Bowdon’s Founders’ Day celebration on Saturday, August 6, commemorating the 163rd birthday of the town:
It was an early start to the special day as volunteers were out at 6 a.m. to greet and register dozens of vendors, and others signed in 191 participants for the 41st annual Founders’ Day 5k Road Race. The parade included the young and the older (from ages 5 to 78), walkers, joggers, the novice runners and those for whom this is one of many races.
In the meantime, officers from the Bowdon Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Department assembled at street intersections to keep the runners and walkers safe.
Proceeds from this year’s race will go to a downtown project to be announced at a later date, according to Main Street Director Jan Gibbs. Gibbs said $6,000 in sponsorships was received directly for the race from 17 different area and local businesses and individuals.
By 8:30 a.m. more volunteers are gathering in the Bowdon Baptist Church parking lot and at various points on the route to assist in the sign in and lineup of 42 parade entries. The parade, led by the Bowdon High School Marching Band and a Color Guard of military veterans, featured floats and other vehicles from a broad section of churches, community and school groups, businesses and individuals operating everything from super cars to antique cars and one John Deere two-cycle farm tractor with its methodic, rhythmic sound, and restored vintage tractor-trailer rigs.
Two special features of the parade were the Grand Marshal and Citizen of the Year as named by the Bowdon Area Historical Society. Grand Marshal Mignon Wessinger was chosen for her long service to the town in many capacities as well as to the Historical Society for which she has contributed much research and writing and compilation of books and documents about Bowdon’s history.
Gibson, owner of the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant, was chosen by the society because of her tireless efforts in support of the downtown area including last year raising money for and spearheading a project to place lights along the top edge of all downtown businesses for the Christmas season and for other holiday decorations. She also raises funds for charitable causes in the community.
In the afternoon, the Historical Society hosted a full house for its annual Memorial Service to remember members of the society who have passed during the year. This year’s tribute was for Judy Rowell who passed away in June. She, along with her husband Jim, was a curator of the Historical Society’s museum which is a treasure not only for Bowdon but for the west Georgia area. Judy’s contributions to the community and to the Historical Society over many years would make a long list indeed.
And what grand community celebration could end without a fireworks show, and for its size the town of Bowdon puts on a great one, this year thanks to six businesses and/or individuals who made it possible with their donations.
I think all but two or three of the town’s 2,000 or so residents were there at Copeland Hall and the adjoining recreation field to see the show and to listen and dance to another fine musical and vocal performance by Bowdon’s own Jerry Rogers.
According to Gibbs, the race is presented by Bowdon Main Street; the vendors are hosted by the City of Bowdon and the Bowdon Historical Society, and the parade is co-presented by Bowdon Main Street and Bowdon Kiwanis. The Founders Day Fireworks Extravaganza is a joint effort between Bowdon Main Street, the Bowdon Rec Dept, and the Bowdon Area Historical Society.
“Main Street takes the lead in organizing it all, but it all comes together due to the efforts of all of these groups!” said Gibbs.
It was great to be a part of Bowdon on this special day. It’s great to be a part of Bowdon every day! Thanks to all who made it happen and to those whose spirit, work and dedication over the years have given us a rich community heritage in The Friendly City.
