Some reflections on Bowdon’s Founders’ Day celebration on Saturday, August 6, commemorating the 163rd birthday of the town:

It was an early start to the special day as volunteers were out at 6 a.m. to greet and register dozens of vendors, and others signed in 191 participants for the 41st annual Founders’ Day 5k Road Race. The parade included the young and the older (from ages 5 to 78), walkers, joggers, the novice runners and those for whom this is one of many races.

