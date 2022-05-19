Dear Class of 2022:
First of all—congratulations! You have all worked hard to reach this moment and you did it while spending the majority of your high school years wearing a mask in the classroom during an era dominated by a worldwide pandemic.
In the next few weeks, it’s likely you’ll retell old stories that make you laugh out loud, you’ll feel butterflies as you begin a new chapter beyond the day-to-day grind of high school and maybe even shed a few tears as it’s never easy to say goodbye.
Today my son Will should be graduating from high school, but we lost him almost 10 years ago and it still hurts like hell. Will attended Oak Mountain Academy when he died, and many of his classmates are still there. I’m grateful for the way they’ve never forgotten him.
They’ve included him this year in their senior rituals.
His classmates made him a senior jersey, and chose to hang it in the senior lounge. Two of his best friends Dylan Sims and Stone Middlebrooks held his jersey as their entire class made its group senior picture. They included him in the yearbook with a special page. My family is so honored, and we can’t thank these students enough for their kindness.
I would be lying to you if I told you this has been an easy year for our family watching his classmates go through the various activities of their senior year. Although I often try not to go there, I wonder what this year would have been like for him?
Would he be leaving OMA as an honor graduate? Would he be going off to college? Would he have been the class clown? Would he have a girlfriend? How tall would he be? The list goes on and on. And, at some point, I realize it does no good.
Selfishly, I’ve been so absorbed in my own grief that I have no idea what it’s been like for those of his friends graduating who knew Will. They were only in the third grade when the tragedy happened. That’s too young for any 8-year old to grasp the thought of going to school on an October Friday dressed in Halloween costumes and return on Monday learning their classmate is never coming back.
All we have are our memories. Thank God we do.
I can continue to dwell on the past but there comes a point to live in the present. And that’s where we all are right now. Will was only 8 years old when he died. He lived an incredible life.
I believe the way Will lived his life can teach us all a few things as we continue to move ahead while the clock keeps ticking. I know you’re all inundated with a fountain of advice from all who once walked in your shoes.
Instead of advice, let’s look at how Will embraced each day and maybe when times get really tough for you in college and throughout life—take a deep breath and remember the following things Will used to do:
Start each day with a smile. I called Will “our smiling child” because he smiled all of the time. I don’t really think he was always that happy, but as the old song says—“When you’re smiling, the whole world smiles back at you.”
Don’t ever be afraid of cranking the music volume too loud. Life is too short to listen to dull things. He also loved the sounds of a Harley Davidson and a gas-powered leaf blower. Therefore, always remember the old saying, “If it’s too loud, you’re too old!”
Don’t take life too seriously. Will never did, and now that I think about it—it’s highly likely he wouldn’t have been graduating with honors today as school work was never his top priority. Then again, he had a way of shocking us so I can never rule out anything he set his mind to accomplishing.
Ask questions…ask a lot of questions. Will would often ask the most random questions when we took car rides such as “Dad, why would anyone run for political office?” and “Dad, why did the singer say a cuss words in that song?” You’ll realize more and more as the years progress that questions really are the answers.
Become a coffee barista for your parents. We never asked him to do this, but one day we heard a sound from our bedroom on a Saturday morning and he was making coffee in the kitchen. It made us smile. Oh, and if your parents don’t drink coffee, I think they’d be just as happy if you made them pancakes.
Embrace life. Who knows what interests Will would have today? He wanted to try everything from football to learning the drums, guitar and piano to analyzing every motorcycle jump attempted by the late Evel Knievel. Always be open to trying new things.
Class of 2022, I wish you the absolute best in the years ahead. May you all embrace life to its absolute fullest. May you live abundantly. May you love wastefully. And, may you be all you can be.
Sincerely,
Will’s father—Joe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.