On social media the post says “I did a thing today.” Well, I did a thing today. It’s a thing I haven’t been able to do for more than a year. The thing? Donate blood.
During the pandemic, I gave blood consistently because of the serious need. I remember wearing the mask and the feeling of not being able to breathe. That feeling flooded my mind Monday afternoon as I walked to First Methodist in Bremen to the donation site. Fortunately, masks are no longer required.
Since my breast cancer diagnosis I have not been able to give. My text messages, Facebook page and email inbox have filled up lately with requests for me to donate blood. Comments like “Your type of blood is especially needed now.” Another message said, ”Get a free haircut when you give blood.” Last week when I saw the oncologist (I refuse to say my oncologist) I asked about donating again. He gave me the green light and said the need is great.
According to the Red Cross website: every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets. Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U. S. Nearly 5,000 units of platelets and 6.500 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.The average red blood cell transfusion is approximately 3 units. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood. Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from volunteer donors. Only 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly. That fact alone explains some of the reason behind the need for blood donations.
Multiple sites for donation abound in this area. Churches and schools in Carrollton, Temple, and UWG offer several opportunities in the next month to make a donation. The Red Cross website provides easy access to local sites.
The website also arranges the check-in process. A long series of questions answered online speeds the business of registering with the Red Cross. A Rapid Pass is the final step which can be saved for later or used immediately. Despite the pain of online questions, it’s not a difficult process.
I walked to the site for my donation but inadvertently failed to bring my driver’s license. So be sure to remember to bring a photo ID. You need two other forms of ID without a license.
The goal of the Bremen First United Methodist blood drive was 50 pints. A steady flow of donors came into the building during the time I was there (which took longer than I had expected). When I left the building an hour and half remained in the time slots so I don’t know if the goal was met.
It’s pretty painless. It’s a good thing to do. It takes a little time but can really save lives.
