On social media the post says “I did a thing today.” Well, I did a thing today. It’s a thing I haven’t been able to do for more than a year. The thing? Donate blood.

During the pandemic, I gave blood consistently because of the serious need. I remember wearing the mask and the feeling of not being able to breathe. That feeling flooded my mind Monday afternoon as I walked to First Methodist in Bremen to the donation site. Fortunately, masks are no longer required.

